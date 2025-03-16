With the summer transfer window approaching, Barcelona chief Deco is now reportedly preparing the club's wage bill in order to afford a move to sign a Liverpool attacker worth £63m.

Barcelona already preparing Liverpool blow

In quite the contrast to last time out, Liverpool could be in for a fairly busy summer transfer window this year.

As things stand, the Reds are set to lose Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on free deals with their contracts coming to an end once the season has concluded.