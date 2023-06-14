Newcastle United could potentially turn their attention to the Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a possible option in this summer's transfer window.

The Toon qualified for the Champions League following their takeover by the Saudi Arabian backed PIF, and Bailey believes the club could make some big moves in the summer market.

Newcastle transfers news – Ousmane Dembele

The transfer journalist told the Chasing Green Arrows podcast that fans should monitor Newcastle’s interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Newcastle have already brought in one new face this summer in the form of Yankuba Minteh but he has been loaned immediately out to Feyenoord.

But Bailey has suggested if the Toon are to look at making a marquee signing this summer, they may turn their attention to the 26-year-old France international.

What has Graeme Baily said about Ousmane Dembele?

“Keep an eye on Ousmane Dembele as a marquee signing, especially for Newcastle.” Bailey told host Dean Jones.

“They [Newcastle] have talked to him. He came over if you remember and met the Sunderland chairman, and he did have contacts with Newcastle at that point. He's only got a year left at Barcelona And he does appeal to PIF as well."

“Eddie Howe talks about marquee signings, I think this left forward could be the marquee signing.”

Would Ousmane Dembele be a good signing for Newcastle?

Dembele signed for Barcelona for a fee of an estimated £115 million in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but has not hit the heights he was expected to.

In his time at the Nou Camp, - the once hailed "wizard" - Dembele has featured 185 times, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists per Transfermarkt. Not a bad output but potentially a little underwhelming considering his price tag and what the club expected his potential to be.

The host of the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast, Dean Jones, believes Dembele could be a great signing for the Toon Army.

“I think it Ousmane Dembele is a good marquee signing, because he's not a Neymar, he's not somebody that you're going to have a pile of problems.” Jones said.

“Injuries might be the biggest problem you get with Ousmane Dembele.”

Injuries would be the biggest red flag for potential pursuers of Dembele. The French international has had a recurring hamstring injury that forced him to miss 17 games of the 22/23 season when he tweaked it at the end of January.

The same hamstring injury was a problem in 2020 when Dembele tweaked it in January which forced him to miss 19 games.

In a season where Newcastle have to contend with European football alongside the league, Dembele is a high risk potential signing but one that they could certainly reap the rewards from if he stays fit.