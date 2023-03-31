Barcelona teenager Pablo Torre has confirmed that he would like to stay at the club and fight for his place next season rather than leaving.

What's going on with Torre and Barcelona?

The 19-year-old joined the club from Racing Santander last season, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by, making just seven appearances in all competitions since his arrival.

The form of fellow young attacking midfielders Pedri and Gavi has blocked his path to the starting XI, and with Frenkie De Jong and Franck Kessie both ahead of him in the pecking order, his chances are limited.

He has started in just three of his seven appearances, and these came in the Champions League and Copa Del Rey. His lack of game time has meant that he may be better off elsewhere where he could gain more minutes.

However, a report from SPORT in Spain has claimed that with a decision to be made soon over his future under Xavi, that the Spaniard is keen to stay at the club, and his happy with his progress since his arrival.

"Pablo is very happy with how he has progressed training with the first team. He is learning every day. He has matured on a footballing level. He believes that it is better to continue learning, rather than going and looking for minutes in a different club. He believes that he will grow more here," the report stated.

Where could Torre fit in for Barcelona?

With Pedri currently injured and Barcelona 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, an opportunity could present itself for Torre to gain more experience in the coming weeks.

As an attacking central midfielder, he could line up alongside Sergio Busquets and Kessie or De Jong in the middle whilst Pedri is absent, which could also allow Gavi to gain a rest.

Barcelona soon have a Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid to navigate, with Xavi's side leading 1-0 on aggregate, and Pedri's fitness still unclear. The Blaugrana face Elche days before, and Gavi could be rested in favour of Torre for the trip to La Liga's bottom side.

Xavi has previously described the £3.5k-per-week starlet as a player with a "lot of talent," and if he is allowed to shine in the final months of the season, he can earn himself more trust from his manager which could see him gain more chances next season.