Barcelona have had their financial difficulties, but still pay big wages to several Catalan stars. In fact, in the 2024/25 season, Barca have an annual payroll of €188,850,000, with the average player earning €129,705 a week.

But who earns what at Camp Nou? Football FanCast has ranked every Barcelona player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Robert Lewandowski €640,962 €33,330,000 2 Frenkie de Jong €365,385 €19,000,000 3 Ansu Fati €268,269 €13,950,000 4 Jules Kounde €260,577 €13,550,000 5 Raphinha €240,385 €12,500,000 6 Ferran Torres €192,308 €10,000,000 =7 Pedri €180,385 €9,380,000 =7 Dani Olmo €180,385 €9,380,000 =7 Inigo Martinez €180,385 €9,380,000 10 Andreas Christensen €173,077 €9,000,000 11 Ronald Araujo €134,615 €7,000,000 12 Gavi €130,769 €6,800,000 13 Marc-Andre ter Stegen €121,154 €6,300,000 14 Eric Garcia €115,385 €6,000,000 15 Pau Cubarsi €76,923 €4,000,000 16 Inaki Pena €62,500 €3,250,000 17 Wojciech Szczesny €57,692 €3,000,000 =18 Lamine Yamal €32,115 €1,670,000 =18 Alejandro Balde €32,115 €1,670,000 20 Hector Fort €16,154 €840,000 21 Fermin Lopez €12,115 €630,000 22 Marc Casado €8,077 €420,000 23 Pau Victor €7,308 €380,000 24 Marc Bernal €6,154 €320,000 25 Pablo Torre €4,038 €210,000 26 Ander Astralaga €3,846 €200,000

Here's a detailed look at Barcelona's top 10 earners...

10 Andreas Christensen

€173,077 per week

Starting the top 10 countdown is Andreas Christensen, who joined from Chelsea on a free transfer back in 2022.

The Denmark international has had his injury struggles during his time with the La Liga giants and is yet to hit 100 appearances in all competitions. His contract expires in 2026.

9 Inigo Martinez

€180,385 per week

Another centre-back who arrived on a free transfer was Inigo Martinez, who left Athletic Club for Barcelona in 2023.

Arriving with plenty of experience in La Liga, Martinez is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season as things stand.

8 Dani Olmo

€180,385 per week

Also on a salary of €9.38m a year is Dani Olmo, whom Barcelona won the race for from RB Leipzig in 2024.

The Catalan giants then had to move on a number of players in order to register Olmo's €60m transfer, with the attacking midfielder previously coming through at La Masia as a teenager.

7 Pedri

€180,385 per week

Another La Masia graduate is Pedri, and alongside teammate Gavi, the central midfielder looking to repeat the successes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez in years to come.

Pedri signed his most recent Barcelona contract back in 2021, which included a release clause of €1bn.

6 Ferran Torres

€192,308 per week

After a brief spell in England with Manchester City, Barcelona brought winger Ferran Torres back to Spain in 2022.

The former Valencia gem has an impressive goal record for Spain, though he’s struggled to star at Camp Nou.

5 Raphinha

€240,385 per week

One winger who has lived up to expectations with the Catalan giants is Raphinha, who sealed a dream move to Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength and is the current Barcelona captain. His contract expires in 2027.

4 Jules Kounde

€260,577 per week

Much like Olmo, Jules Kounde had to wait for Barcelona to register his transfer after an agreement was reached with Sevilla in 2022.

The France international has been an ever-present figure since joining, making more than 100 appearances.

3 Ansu Fati

€268,269 per week

Much was expected of Ansu Fati after he came through the famous La Masia academy, with some even making comparisons to Lionel Messi.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Fati as of yet, with injuries playing their part, including during his recent loan spell at Brighton. His current deal until 2027 was signed back in 2021, so it’ll be interesting to see where his long-term future lies.

2 Frenkie de Jong

€365,385 per week

Second on the list is central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who Barcelona signed from Ajax for an initial €75m in 2019.

The Dutchman has regularly been linked with a move away; however, he’s remained a regular and is under contract until 2026.

1 Robert Lewandowski

€640,962 per week

Barcelona’s highest-paid player by a considerable distance is striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international earns a whopping €33.33m a year with the Catalan giants.

He cost €45m from Bayern Munich back in 2022 and has an extremely healthy goals-per-game ratio in Spain.