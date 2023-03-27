Journalist Gabriele Marcotti has questioned why Barcelona would want to bring Lionel Messi back to the club in their current financial situation.

What's going on with Messi and Barcelona?

The Argentine superstar is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and reports have emerged that the 35-year-old wants to return to the Camp Nou.

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists this season, but has been blamed in some quarters for PSG's disappointing Champions League exit.

Barcelona are currently in a tricky financial situation, as they have to lower their wage bill significantly to even register midfielder Gavi, meaning new signings may have to wait until the problems can be resolved.

Speaking on ESPN FC (1.10), Marcotti questioned why Barcelona would choose to sign Messi, who currently earns £1.1m-per-week, given their financial troubles.

"In terms of having Messi back on anything like the salary that he has now, that wouldn't be just be one step backwards, that would be 10 steps backwards," he stated.

"Given Barcelona's financial reality, given the investment that they've made in the position that Messi plays, in terms of the wingers that they have there from Dembele to Raphinha to Ferran Torres to Ansu Fati, it simply makes zero sense,"

Do Barcelona need another attacker?

Barcelona are well stocked on the wings, with two natural wingers on both sides, and midfielders Pedri and Gavi both able to play out wide.

Upfront they have veteran Robert Lewandowski, with Fati and Torres both capable of filling in through the middle. Overall, they area well stocked in attack, and given their financial situation, unless there are outgoings in this position, a return for Messi seems counter-productive.

Although Messi's output this season has been higher than any current Barcelona attacker, given his age, it may not be a viable long-term solution to tear up the squad to be able to fit him in.

An emotional return for the Barcelona legend would excite both Messi and the club's fans, but it would be a deal which could harm the club further down the line given the finances involved.

If the club decide to move one of the current attackers on, such as Raphinha, to make room for Messi, it may be a move which they regret further down the line. Xavi has so far managed to build a team which has shown a lot of promise for the future, with his side 12 points clear at the top of the table, and an expensive return for Messi could jeopardise this.