Earlier this week, we relayed Arsenal reports that Edu and co made contact over the availability of Jules Kounde, but it appears the Gunners have now asked Barcelona about signing another defender of theirs.

Edu and Arteta targeting new centre-back for Arsenal

The stellar partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arsenal's backline has been a crucial factor in their recent success, with Mikel Arteta's side looking very likely to challenge Man City for another Premier League title after coming very close last season.

While the north Londoners were pipped by one of England's greatest-ever sides in this City team led by Pep Guardiola, Arsenal did boast the best defensive record of any top-flight side last season - conceding the fewest goals overall.

Gabriel and Saliba were pivotal to their solidarity, but you could make a stern case that Arteta is lacking a star alternative to either one of the pair. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior, who can all play at centre-half, featured more predominantly in makeshift full-back roles over 2023/24.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

Arteta appears to prefer the trio out wide, perhaps motivating the Hale End recruitment team to scour the market for new central defensive additions. Arsenal are reportedly considering talks to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as one transfer target, coming amid his stellar campaign for England at Euro 2024.

Guehi has been one of the plus points of an otherwise underwhelming tournament for the Three Lions so far, and is likely to be the subject of intense interest after Gareth Southgate's side conclude their time in Germany.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also admirers of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Man United this summer. There is also Kounde, with reports from Spain this week claiming he was central to an approach from Arsenal.

Barcelona's financial problems have been well documented over the last few seasons, with Catalans president Joan Laporta forced to listen to offers for half his squad.

Now, as well as Kounde, it is believed Edu and the recruitment team are interested in doing a deal for young Barca centre-back Mikayil Faye.

That is according to HITC, who claim Arsenal have contacted Barcelona over signing Faye and could hijack FC Porto. Vitor Bruno's side have apparently agreed terms with the Senegal international, but are yet to shake hands on a deal with Laporta.

Barca's president and the La Liga heavyweights are asking for under £20 million for him, around £12 million, plus a buy-back clause of similar value. Porto appear unwilling to go that high, which has opened the door for Arsenal who have now asked Barca about Faye.

The 19-year-old gem made 35 appearances in all competitions for Barca's B team last season, even managing four goals, and he is said to be keen on leaving for a fresh opportunity playing top-flight football.