Two European giants are keeping a close eye on a £30,000 per week Nottingham Forest star ahead of the January transfer window and he's "preparing" to make a jump to a big club, according to a new report. The Reds head into this international break on the back of a disappointing defeat to Newcastle United, but that shouldn’t be taken away from their very impressive start to the Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest will know there is a long way to go in the season, but the longer they keep picking up the results, the more the fans will keep dreaming about what could be a hugely successful campaign. The January transfer window is not that far away now, and Nuno and the club’s hierarchy appear to have their eyes on a few players they would like to add to the squad.

One of those players is Chris Rigg, as Forest are interested in signing him from Sunderland in January. His impressive performances in the Championship have put him on the radar of several clubs in the top flight, and Forest are now the latest side to show an interest.

Rigg is not the only player that the Reds are looking at, as Forest are also interested in signing Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 24-year-old has found game time very limited this season, and with him in the final year of his contract, his future with the Seagulls is in doubt. Lamptey may look to wait until the end of the season before deciding his future, but Brighton want to cash in on Lamptey in January, and that has raised Forest’s interest.

Nuno will want Forest to strengthen their team in January, not weaken it, so interest emerging in one of their key performers will be a concern to him and the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid tracking £30k-p/w Nottingham Forest ace

According to Sport, relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona and Real Madrid are tracking Nottingham Forest’s Murillo ahead of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old arrived at the City Ground in August 2023 from Brazilian side Corinthians for around £15m, and in his short time at the club he has become a firm fan favourite.

The Brazilian defender, who has been labelled “excellent” by Sky Sports pundit Dougie Critchley and a "lovely" player by Micah Richards, has started and played all 11 of Forest’s Premier League games this season, scoring one goal, which came in the recent outing against the Magpies. This report states that both Barça and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the Nottingham Forest defender, who earns £30,000 a week at the City Ground.

Barcelona have been receiving updates on the centre-back since he was playing in Brazil and have continued to do so, as they like his “strength, bravery, and ability” on the ball. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also looking at Murillo, as they feel he is a player who most “meets their needs” currently. For his own part, the player is said to be "preparing to make the leap to a big club".

Murillo's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 47 Goals 1 Assists 2

However, both face competition, as Juventus and Chelsea are also interested in signing the 22-year-old, but a figure that Forest may have in mind is not mentioned.