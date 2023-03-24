Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has urged club president Joan Laporta to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou this summer.

What's going on with Messi and Barcelona?

The Argentina superstar is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and there have been recent indications that his desire is to return to his former club.

However, Barcelona's financial situation means that they may struggle to bring him in without major sales, and at 35, the long-term benefit of such a transfer may be questionable.

His former Albiceleste teammate Aguero is eager to see him line up for the Blaugrana again, and claimed on a Twitch stream that Laporta should take action to see him return.

He said (via Goal): "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca.

"I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer."

What should Barcelona's plan be this summer?

The Blaugrana are set to enter the summer transfer window as La Liga champions, but they have a number of problems to solve.

They need to significantly reduce their wage bill if they are to make any signings this summer, and there is even speculation that some players could be forced to take a pay cut.

Ageing players such as Sergio Busquets could potentially leave, and there have also been rumours of a return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona's first priority should be to lower their wage bill and trim the squad before they even consider signing Messi, and with Gavi's registration currently an issue, there does not seem to be an easy way for him to return immediately.

At least one departure in attack could be necessary to make room for Messi, and one of the non-regular starters such as Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres may need to be sacrificed.

The £1.1m-per-week star was once described as "exceptional" by teammate Ousmane Dembele, and although he is still performing at a high level with 18 goals and 17 assists this season, selling a promising younger player to accommodate a 35-year-old may prove to be a poor move in the long term.

Although Messi's return could be an emotional moment for the player and Barcelona fans, it should perhaps not be the club's priority in what could be a chaotic window.