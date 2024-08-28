A big-name Barcelona player could be available for Arsenal to sign late in the window, and the Gunners have reportedly looked at doing just that.

Arteta and Edu react to Mikel Merino deal at Arsenal

Earlier this week, Mikel Arteta's side finally announced the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad after weeks of transfer talks and speculation.

The Spain international joins Arsenal in a £32 million deal from Sociedad, with the 28-year-old putting pen to paper on a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium. Merino will don the number 23 shirt and could even make his Premier League debut this weekend against Brighton, with sporting director Edu Gaspar and Arteta expressing their delight at his arrival in north London.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino," said Edu to Arsenal's official website. "This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 via Transfermarkt

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead. We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

Meanwhile, Arteta has admitted that Merino will help to make the Arsenal squad "significantly stronger".

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arteta on his compatriot's arrival.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

After Merino, it is widely believed that Arsenal are not done in the transfer market ahead of deadline day. Indeed, there are reports that Arteta wants to add another forward to his ranks.

Raphinha could be available for Arsenal to sign in late move

One of the potential targets, according to football.london and journalist Kaya Kaynak, could be £202,000-per-week Barcelona forward Raphinha.

The consensus is that Raphinha could be available for Arsenal to sign late in the window, as Hansi Flick's side want to sell players, and the Brazilian is an attacker who they've looked at bringing in previously.

The former Leeds United star has started three La Liga games for Barca this season, bagging one assist, and has averaged an impressive tally of three shots on goal per 90 so far according to WhoScored.

Last term, Raphinha scored six goals and registered nine assists in 28 Spanish top flight appearances, but some reports claim he could cost around £76 million to prise away from the Camp Nou.