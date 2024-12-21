As Manchester United continue to endure mixed success under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils' manager could be forced to bid farewell to one of his big name players amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a spell full of learning curves for all involved under Amorim so far. The Red Devils first left Manchester City shocked when two late goals compiled their misery and sealed a memorable victory at The Etihad, before taking two steps back once again with a 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur to exit the Carabao Cup in midweek. The signs, at their best, suggest that the former Sporting boss could yet be the man for the job, however.

What has become instantly clear is just how much change needs to take place at Old Trafford. INEOS simply must back their new manager in the transfer market and hand him players that, first and foremost, suit his complex 3-4-2-1 system.

On that front, the likes of Nico Williams have already been mentioned in what would instantly steal the headlines. But as one attacking star potentially arrives, another looks destined for the exit door.

According to Football Transfers, Barcelona have now submitted a £35m bid to sign Marcus Rashford in what would initially be a January loan move before a permanent deal takes place in the summer.

The Manchester United star is reportedly keen on the move and that should come as no surprise after he told journalist Henry Winter earlier this week: “For me, personally, I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red."

"Fearless" Rashford looks destined for exit

There was once a time when Rashford looked destined to become the catalyst behind a side capable of turning things around at Manchester United. His name looked almost guaranteed to be written in the stars. Those days are long behind the forward, however, and now a departure appears to be his new destiny following recent comments.

Just who swoops in and secures his signature remains to be seen, but if it is to be Barcelona, who have reportedly submitted an opening bid, then all parties should be satisfied. United would be showing the door to a player who is yet to be of importance under Amorim and one who does not slot straight into his system, whilst Rashford would be getting a move that almost every player has dreamt of at one stage.

Just where things have gone wrong is difficult to pinpoint, especially when Rashford was the star of the show under Ole Gunner Solskjaer, sealing memorable victories over the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

Scoring the winning penalty on that fine evening, the Carrington graduate was dubbed "fearless" by a jubilant Solskjaer. Alas, four years later, Rashford's bravest step looks set to be completing a departure away from Old Trafford.