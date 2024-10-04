Amid yet more frustration on the pitch, Manchester United could suffer an added blow off the pitch, with Barcelona now reportedly tracking one of their star players despite Erik ten Hag believing he is not yet world class.

Man Utd transfer news

To say that the Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the campaign would be an understatement. Despite several summer signings which, on paper, strengthened Ten Hag's side across the pitch, not much has changed at Old Trafford. Already, just two months into the season, they've suffered humiliating defeats against rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and had to rely on Harry Maguire to rescue a point against Porto in the Europa League.

It's the type of start that once again puts their Champions League qualification hopes in doubt in what could quickly lead to speculation over the future of certain star players. If the Red Devils aren't competing against Europe's best in 2025, then players could be tempted by the exit door, including one of their most dangerous forwards.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are now keeping tabs on Alejandro Garnacho, who Manchester United value at a hefty £50m ahead of 2025. The La Liga giants know all about Argentine wingers and could move to make Garnacho one of their main men amid his struggle to consistently start over the struggling Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Those at the Nou Camp may well hand Garnacho the belief that Ten Hag has failed to instil, having refused the notion that his star man is already a world class player. The Dutchman told reporters when asked the question: "You have gone too quickly. World class is something where he has to go a long way.

"He has a high potential, 100 per cent. But last season he contributed and he can be a starting XI player. It starts with hard work. That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world class player because I agree he has the potential."

"Superb" Garnacho is destined for the top

The only question that should come Garnacho's way is whether his journey to the top of European football will include Manchester United, because this is a player who's shown all the traits of playing alongside the very best with or without the Red Devils. At just 20 years old, the Argentine is arguably United's biggest threat going forward, with four goals and three assists in 10 games this season representing that in an otherwise blunt attack.

Dubbed "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Garnacho would be wise to at least consider his options if Barcelona came swooping in when 2025 arrives.

As Manchester United's struggles continue, they could be dealt the ultimate blow by one of their main men, courtesy of Barcelona.