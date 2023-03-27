Barcelona have reportedly asked Dani Olmo to run his contract down so the Spaniard can join the club for free in 2024.

What's going on with Olmo and Barcelona?

The Spain international has just over a year left on his contract at RB Leipzig, and is now being targeted by the Blaugrana as they attempt to bring him to La Liga.

Barcelona's financial situation means that they are unlikely to be able to pay a transfer fee for the winger this summer, but they are seemingly happy to wait for a year to allow the 24-year-old to join as a free agent.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has outlined Barcelona's interest in the attacker, who was once described as "exceptional" by former coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Barcelona knew that Dani Olmo was negotiating his renewal with Red Bull Leipzig, so they organized an informal meeting between members of the Barça staff, including Xavi Hernández himself, and people very close to the footballer at the home of a Spanish player in Doha," it stated.

"They were interested in Dani's situation, they showed him their willingness to be able to sign him, they praised his great role in the World Cup, but they also explained to him the difficult financial situation that the Catalan team is going through.

"They opened the door for him to return to Barca, but with one request: that he not renew in Germany because they would go for him if he was released in 2024, when he ends with Leipzig."

Where could Olmo fit in at Barcelona?

Assuming he joins in 2024, he will be arriving in a team which could look very different to its current setup.

Veterans such as Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Busquets may no longer be at the club, whilst rotational options Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati could be earmarked for the exit door in order to bring Olmo in.

The £71k-per-week attacker would be playing in La Liga for the first time, after coming through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, but he is already familiar with a number of Barcelona stars including Pedri and Gavi from his national team exploits.

A versatile attacker who typically plays on the left wing, he could line up alongside one of Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha as a wide attacker, or even as a false nine with both wingers starting.

Barcelona may not need to prioritise a wide attacker now, but if there are outgoings, then bringing in Olmo could be good business if he arrives for free.