Looking to take full advantage of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's stance, Barcelona have now reportedly set their sights on signing a Manchester United star who has already earned the praise of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd transfer news

With defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between the shock exit of sporting director Dan Ashworth, before Manchester United needed a late winner to defeat Viktoria Plzen, the difficulty of Amorim's task has never been clearer.

Attempting to organise the chaos that Erik ten Hag left on the pitch whilst INEOS and Ratcliffe continue to steal the headlines for the wrong reasons away from the action, Amorim desperately needs the January transfer window to arrive.

It's not just incomings that could take place when 2025 arrives, however, with several names likely to head for the exit door as Amorim looks to mark his own stamp on the current side. And that could yet see one shock player head for the exit door.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have set their sights on signing Marcus Rashford, who Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to sell for as little as £40m when the opportunity arrives.

The academy graduate has struggled to rediscover his best form in the last year or so, which far from helped Ten Hag's tenure, and it remains to be seen whether he will find a permanent role under Amorim, given his system without wingers.

This comes despite the new manager's early praise and encouragement for Rashford, telling reporters as relayed by Reuters after a 4-0 victory over Everton: "He can do so much, so he has to continue to improve, he has the ability to do it, he already proved that. But he can play so much better, as can the other guys. Was a good performance, (but) tomorrow he has to recover and start thinking about Arsenal."

"Great" Rashford needs fresh start

Manchester United may be his boyhood club, but if Rashford is to rediscover his best form then he must do what many before him have decided to do by leaving Old Trafford for pastours new. Old Trafford has seen the likes of Angel Di Maria, Danny Welbeck all those years ago and, more recently, Andreas Pereira all depart before finding their best form in better environments elsewhere. Now, Rashford should do the same.

If it's Barcelona who come knocking too, then the England international should swing the door straight open and take hold of what should be a dream move for almost any player.

Despite how it ended under Ten Hag, the Dutchman was so often full of praise for Rashford, praising his "great" form at the end of 2022 when he was at his very best in a Manchester United shirt. With Ten Hag gone and Rashford yet to find his form under Amorim, however, a shock exit seemingly looms.