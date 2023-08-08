To say it's not been a great summer for Paris Saint-Germain would be an understatement. It began with the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, before Kylian Mbappe revealed that he's not planning to put pen to paper on a new deal, leading to his exile to train with the rest of the Ligue 1 side's unwanted players.

Now, as if things couldn't get any worse, Neymar has asked to leave the club, according to Sky Sports, with the Brazilian keen to rejoin Barcelona this summer, as per ESPN.

The winger's father has attempted to squash the rumours by telling PL Brasil, via Fabrizio Romano: “I can not confirm a news that did not happen."

Given that Manchester City are refusing to sell Barcelona target Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Romano, it wouldn't be unwise for the Spanish giants to turn their attention towards former star Neymar this summer, though.

With that said, we've taken a look at how Barcelona could line up with Neymar this season.

RB: Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo's Manchester City future still reportedly remains uncertain, after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich. And this could open the door for a move back to La Liga and to Barcelona this summer.

According to Romano, the Portugal international has agreed personal terms with the La Liga champions, and both Manchester City and Barcelona are now working on a deal which will see Barcelona use part of the budget gained through the reportedly pending sale of Ousmane Dembele to PSG.

The winger looks set to join Goncalo Ramos on PSG's list of reinforcements this summer.

Cancelo's potential arrival could see Joules Kounde pushed back into central defence, with Andreas Christensen linked with a move away to Manchester United this summer to free up a position next to Ronald Araujo.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan

ilkay-gundogan

In arguably one of the smartest deals of the summer, Barcelona welcomed Ilkay Gundogan on a free deal, and have themselves one of the most technically advanced midfielders in Europe.

Potentially partnered with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, the former Manchester City man should get off to a solid start at the Nou Camp, forming a trio capable of dictating games against the majority of the world's best sides.

It will certainly be an interesting watch this season.

LW: Neymar

When we think of dream combinations that we never thought we'd see, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly an option that springs to mind. Yet, we could finally see it this season.

The Brazilian has had the privilege of playing with some of the best strikers of all time in Luis Suarez, and Mbappe - who will no doubt be among the greats in years to come.

Now, however, it could be the turn of Lewandowski to enjoy the creative genius of Neymar, who scored 105 goals, and assisted a further 76 in his first Barcelona spell, before making the move to PSG for a reported world-record £200m deal in 2017.

If the La Liga side can secure Neymar's return, then Xavi will have himself an incredible side for the forthcoming campaign.

With that said, here's how Barcelona could line up this season in full: