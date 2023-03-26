Barcelona are reportedly considering a Bosman move for Spanish midfielder Aleix Garcia in the summer window to bolster their squad options.

What's the latest on Barcelona's transfers?

Barcelona's financial situation means that they will have to reduce their wage bill massively before making any signings, with midfielder Gavi recently deregistered from their La Liga squad.

Should they make room to bring players in, Xavi is reportedly eyeing up a midfielder who can compete with Pedri and provide depth in attacking midfield.

They have now been linked with Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has even been described as the best midfielder in the division amid some impressive displays this campaign.

The former Manchester City youngster was once referred to as "special" by Pep Guardiola, and it seems that the Spaniard is living up to his promise.

Reports from media in Spain have indicated that Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid and Valencia, are all eyeing up Garcia for a free transfer in what could be one of the bargain deals of the summer.

A move for Garcia has been described as a "great opportunity," and it could prove to be shrewd business for the Blaugrana, although given that Girona have an option to extend his contract for another year, they may be forced to wait.

What would Garcia bring to Barcelona?

The midfielder ranks in the top 2% for shot-creating actions amongst his peers as per FBref, which highlights the level of attacking creativity he could bring to Xavi's side.

He would be able to start in place of Pedri should the 20-year-old be absent. Pedri has already made 104 appearances for the club despite his young age, and having a strong rotational option could help Barcelona compete on all fronts next season.

Given that he is on a contract of just £2.5k-per-week, Garcia would likely not add an extraordinary amount to an already inflated wage bill, and if Sergio Busquets departs, he could even step into his role as a deeper midfielder.

Garcia has provided six assists this season, and he would join as a player with a lot of pedigree in Spanish football under his belt, as he has made over 130 appearances for Girona, Eibar and Villarreal over the years.

He could prove to be a solid long-term option who is also capable of making an immediate impact on the team, at a low cost. If Barcelona can manage to complete a deal, it could be a smart one.