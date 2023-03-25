A report has claimed that Barcelona are eyeing up Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer this summer, amid worries over midfielders Pedri and Gavi.

What's going on with Barcelona and Gundogan?

Despite financial issues meaning Barcelona have to heavily reduce their wage bill this summer, they are thought to be eyeing up the Manchester City star, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The club are already sweating over the future of Gavi after the young midfielder's contract renewal was cancelled by La Liga, and they may need to find a way to register the teenager before they think about incomings.

However, Xavi would like to strengthen the depth of his midfield. An injury to Pedri has meant that the 20-year-old has missed a number of games in the middle of the park and Gundogan could provide top-quality cover for the Spaniard.

A report in The Athletic has highlighted Xavi's desire to add support for Pedri, amidst concerns that the team suffers a dip in performance without an extra attacking midfielder in the side.

Sources told them that "there is a strong belief within Barcelona’s staff that the team struggle to achieve the style desired by Xavi if Pedri isn’t available," and Gundogan could be a solution to solve this issue as Barcelona look to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Xavi's side have faltered in the Champions League group stages for two years in a row, and extra depth to help compete in this competition could see their results improve.

Should Barcelona sign Gundogan?

Given that the club already have Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong among their ranks alongside Pedri and Gavi, it seems unlikely that another central midfielder would arrive unless there is a major departure such as Sergio Busquets.

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, and Gundogan could help replace his experience should the Spaniard depart.

However, Barcelona's concerns over their wage bill could prevent the 32-year-old, who earns £140k-per-week, from joining, and even if they manage to bring him in, it could prevent other signings.

If Busquets stays at the club, having an ageing high-earner who may not be a guaranteed starter would be an expensive way to provide extra quality in midfield, despite the experience of the "incredible" Gundogan.

Meanwhile, if the club were to make a move for Lionel Messi, as has been mooted in recent days, there may be little need to add extra creativity, and City's out-of-contract star may need to look elsewhere for a move.