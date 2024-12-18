Manchester City slumped to yet another defeat at home to bitter rivals Manchester United to leave them 11 points off leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table.

The 2-1 defeat represented Man City's fifth league defeat in their last seven games with many pundits believing that the champions are now out of the race to defend their crown once again. Their current form is a far cry from their scintillating displays that led the club to four Premier League titles in a row.

It has been a season of ill fortune for the club thus far, Ballon D'Or winner 2024 Rodri has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season with a ruptured ACL injury and talisman Kevin De Bruyne continues to struggle for fitness and form.

Unfortunately for boss Pep Guardiola, it seems the bad news may not end with his side's poor run of form-in fact, it could be about to get worse.

Man City star being targeted by Barcelona

Barcelona currently sit at the top of the La Liga table approaching the festive break and striker Robert Lewandowski has been in devastating form with 16 goals in just 17 appearances for the Catalan club so far this season.

However, with the striker having just turned 36, it seems that Barcelona are starting to plan for life after the Polish striker in order to continue their recent upturn in form both domestically and in Europe.

According to reports in Spain, via SportWitness, Barcelona are lining up a sensational summer move for Erling Haaland and the player is believed to be open to the move.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to be in constant contact with Haaland's agent and it seems next summer is the moment that the Spanish giants could activate the Norwegian's release clause. Haaland has become disgruntled at City's recent form and believes a move to Spain could be the next progression in his fledgling career.

The move would come as a huge blow for Pep Guardiola, who would be losing his focal point of attack having scored a staggering 108 goals for the club in just 121 appearances.

The impact of Haaland departing Man City

Despite City's notable downturn in form this season, Haaland has still amassed 18 goals in all competitions and is currently the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer.

The £123m rated forward has been involved in 50% of Man City's goals this season and his departure would leave a gaping hole in the forward line at the Etihad with other performances in that department lacking.

Haaland v Doku, Foden, Grealish & Savio season 24/25 Stats (per 90) Haaland Doku Foden Grealish Savio Goals 13 2 0 0 0 xG 0.81 0.1 0.2 0.11 0.27 Shots 4.32 2.18 3 1.68 2.52 Shots on target 52.2% 26.7% 12.5% 33.3% 35% Aerial duels won 46.7% 0% 20% 16.7% 0% Stats via FBref

It is clear that Haaland would be irreplaceable at City having scored more goals this term than the four other forward players combined. In addition, the powerhouse striker has the highest expected goals, most shots and highest shots-on-target percentage out of the attacking options Guardiola has at his disposal.

Being the focal point in City's attack is a crucial role in how Pep likes his teams to play and with Haaland also winning the most aerial duels, he has more than proven his worth to the side in recent seasons.

Manchester City's season may not be done and dusted yet. However, should Barcelona get their way with the Norwegian come the summer, it could leave a gap that even Guardiola would struggle to fill.