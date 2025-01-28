West Ham United have made an approach to sign a Euro 2024 star who's hit double figures for the season, in the form of a January offer, as Graham Potter seeks to bolster his forward line with proven quality before deadline day.

West Ham hold Brian Brobbey talks in January search for attacker

Late last week, news emerged from the Netherlands that West Ham opened talks with Ajax over signing Brian Brobbey, an attacker still believed to be on their radar.

Brobbey had also attracted interest from Tottenham, but the Lilywhites pulled out of the race for his signature after making initial contact to gauge the conditions of a potential deal - handing West Ham a potential free run for the Dutchman's signature.

However, while West Ham have been serious about securing a winter deal for the 22-year-old, problems have since emerged - namely that Ajax's demands to let go of Brobbey are too high as things stand.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

That is according to reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg, who also reports that West Ham are back in the market for alternative forward options like Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson and RB Leipzig's Andre Silva.

A deal for the Eredivisie ace isn't completely off the table, but things will have to change. According to former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart, Brobbey would be a star at the London Stadium, if they manage to get him over the line.

West Ham make offer to Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz

In the meantime, Potter's side search for other attackers who could make a similar impact, with Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz firmly in their thinking.

That is according to Turkish journalist Mehmet Ozcan, who told news outlet Haber Sarikirmizi (via Sport Witness) that Yilmaz has "received an offer" to join West Ham in January.

“Barış Alper Yılmaz received an offer from West Ham United, Galatasaray did not put the offer on their agenda," said Ozcan. "He is expected to finish the season at Galatasaray. As far as I understand, Barış Alper will be facilitated at the end of the season,” said the Turkish journalist.

However, as per Ozcan, Galatasaray aren't entertaining this approach - and a summer transfer is more likely for the "fascinating" Turkey international who's bagged 11 goals in all competitions so far this season.

According to other reports, the Süper Lig champions could demand as much as £34 million to let him leave, with Yilmaz also starting every single game for his country on their surprise run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals last year.