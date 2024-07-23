A £24 million forward targeted by Man United and Erik ten Hag is now set for talks over joining Arsenal via his agent, with the north Londoners still in the market for a new attacking option before August 30.

Edu and Arteta eye new forward for Arsenal this summer

A wide array of separate reports have linked the Gunners to signing a new forward this summer, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar consider both a striker and alternative wide man to Bukayo Saka.

Signing a prolific centre-forward has long been viewed as the final missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw by supporters and pundits alike, with the likes of Ajax star Brian Brobbey targeted by Arsenal as Edu seeks a different option to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian scored just eight goals in all competitions last season and Arsenal's manager appeared to prefer Kai Havertz as a makeshift forward option last season. Arteta now wants a young striking partner for Havertz, but it will be interesting to see if they opt for an outright striker, winger or both.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arsenal are also believed to want a new star winger who can alternate with Saka and provide cover for the England star. The 22-year-old, who scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions, also played nearly 50 games and Arsenal have few squad members who can jump in to potentially replicate his heroics if Saka were to be absent.

The likes of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Wolves star Pedro Neto are reportedly on their radar ahead of possible swoops. According to GiveMeSport, Arteta is personally reconsidering a move for Williams, while Neto is believed to be very keen on joining Arsenal.

However, both men will come at a premium cost given their star status, and Arsenal are about to spend £42 million on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. It is unclear just how much Edu and co can afford to spend in the coming weeks, but Emirates transfer chiefs will be looking to strike the most quality deals at the most astute rate possible.

A very good option in this respect could be Turkey international and Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz. The 24-year-old, who made quite an impression at Euro 2024 and registered 19 goal contributions at club level last season, is available for just £24 million.

Baris Yilmaz set for talks over joining Arsenal via his agent

That is according to Sabah, who also state that Yilmaz is set for talks over joining Arsenal through his representative.

North London officials are set to meet with Yilmaz's agent, with the versatile attacker also attracting interest from Ten Hag's Man United and other Premier League sides.

Sabah write that Yilmaz won't leave for a penny less than £24m, but it could be a price worth paying given just how highly rated he is in his homeland.

"There is only one player at the Premier League level in Turkey, and that is Barış Alper Yılmaz!" said ex-Galatasaray player Umit Karan.

"Take it, put it in Manchester City, it won't matter. Barış Alper will make the biggest transfer in Turkish football history. He has a tremendous physique.”