The Hive

Key information about the Hive

The Hive stadium was opened in 2013 even though it first broke ground as early as 2003 and is now the home of Barnet FC. The ground is located in Canons Park and actually lies on the former site of the Prince Edward Playing Fields in the London Borough of Barrow.

Its current capacity stands at 6,500, but with 5,356 of those being in the seating areas, and it has a pitch that measures 102m x 65m. The surface is covered with grass and it has no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 6,215 at The Hive stadium was set on 28 January 2019 for Barnet’s 3–3 draw with Brentford.

A history of The Hive

Between 1907 and 2013, Barnet were playing their football at the Underhill Stadium but the idea of potentially moving away from their long-lasting home first appeared in the 1990s when the facilities at the old ground started to become obsolete and just outright poor. Their first attempts, however, were both denied and for a long time, no further plans were put forward.

Still, the construction of a new stadium that was to be located at the council-owned Prince Edward Playing Fields in Canons Park had originally begun in 2003 but interestingly enough, not for Barnet but rather it were Wealdstone FC who were building their new home. However, Barnet were able to take over the project after the original tenants-to-be had to back out due to financial difficulties.

Of course, things didn’t exactly move as quickly with no work being done on the stadium for two years and it wasn’t until the site was up for tender in 2006 that Barnet decided to bid. In the end, it would take them until 2013 to finally move to The Hive stadium and this was also caused by a dispute over the lease for their old ground with the town Council.

But even then, the initial idea was to make the new stadium their temporary home until a new and improved ground in the London Borough of Barnet was built. However, those plans changed entirely as early as 2015 when they announced they wouldn’t be looking for a new site anymore.

As for the Hive itself, that’s actually a training ground and centre of excellence for Barnet which was opened in 2009 by Trevor Brooking and Fabio Capello. Over the years, the Hive stadium, as well as all the surrounding facilities, were further improved and expanded, including the opening of the new East and West stands.

The stadium, however, is not only used by Barnet since both Tottenham Hotspur Women – since 2019 – and London Bees – since 2014 – are using the ground for their own purposes. Between 2014 and 2015, it was also used by the London Broncos Rugby League Club but they wouldn’t really stay for too long before ultimately moving on the very next year after their arrival.

Tickets to watch Barnet FC at The Hive

All tickets to watch Barnet FC play at The Hive stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The prices vary depending on the age group of the buyer and the stand chosen but the cheapest adult ticket can be purchased for £15.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme as well as memberships and family discounts that can save you money on single fixtures or over the course of the whole campaign.

