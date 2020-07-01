Oakwell Stadium

Key information about Oakwell Stadium

Oakwell Stadium was built in 1888 and is now the home of Barnsley FC who are playing their football in the Championship. The ground is located along Grove Street in South Yorkshire and apart from being a football pitch first and foremost, it is also a multi-purpose sports development in the city of Barnsley.

Its current capacity is 24,009 with a 100m x 68m pitch that has a grass surface with no undersoil heating and no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance was tallied in 1936 when 40,255 spectators watched the clash between Barnsley and Stoke City.

A history of Oakwell Stadium

Interestingly enough, the Oakwell Stadium was built the same year when Barnsley FC were founded, albeit it didn’t officially open until a year after, in 1888. The name of the stadium does primarily refer to the pitch where the football is being played, but it is also the name for several neighbouring venues that form the facilities of Barnsley FC.

The stadium was mostly owned by the club itself but over the years, especially going into the new millennium, they experienced some financial difficulties, falling into administration and forcing them to yield the ground to Barnsley Council who purchased the stadium but not the surrounding facilities.

Even though it was far from ideal, it did give them enough financial backing to pay off their creditors while also remaining in the Football League. Still, the stadium was changed over the years with the majority of the biggest refurbishments being done in the 1990s and only the original main stand from the early 20th century is left of the old structures.

Oakwell Stadium got a brand new East Stand in 1993, and that was then quickly followed by a new South Stand in 1995. The North Stand – the stand mostly used for the away fans – was next in line and got finished in 1999 before the club’s aforementioned financial difficulties. Interestingly, once the East Stand was completed, Barnsley FC became the first football club in Yorkshire to incorporate ‘executive boxes’ into their ground, which was a huge step towards modernisation.

It is also quite interesting to note that apart from Barnsley FC obviously using the ground, it is also used by their reserve team, which is not exactly a common thing in the world of football.

Tickets to watch Barnsley FC at Oakwell Stadium

All tickets to watch Barnsley FC at Oakwell Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The most expensive tickets for adults cost £36 and will give you an opportunity to be seated in category A. It has to be noted, however, that the cost rises by £2 if the tickets are purchased on the day of the game.

The club also offers memberships and season tickets which come with all sorts of financial benefits for the supporters. More information can also be found on their official website.

Related links

https://www.barnsleyfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Barnsley FC