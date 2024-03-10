Chelsea have been handed a boost after it was confirmed that one major sale would be completed this summer.

Blues in financial bother

Chelsea recorded losses of £90m across the past 12 months, a reflection of their excessive spending over the summer and leaving them sailing dangerously close to the Premier League's financial fair play regulations.

Thanks to their expensive new additions, they are expected to have to raise significant sums every summer before they can consider any additions, which only adds to the difficulties set to be faced by Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge technical area should he remain in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino PL 23/24 Total PL rank Games 26 N/A Wins 10 11th Losses 10 8th xG 52.1 6th xG against 43.3 8th

Already unpopular, constant squad overhaul will not help him land on a settled side, and should interest in desired players not materialise, he may be forced to get rid of some of his stars. Fortunately though, it doesn't look set to come to that this summer at least.

Teenager moving on in permanent transfer

Speaking on Friday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed that the permanent move for Lewis Hall, currently on loan on Tyneside from Chelsea, hasn't 'quite happened yet', but admitted that it was a matter of when not if the move was completed.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years”, Howe explained ahead of the two sides meeting on Monday night.

“He was always brought in with a long-term view, not as a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing. We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad. He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years”, he added.

So why has the permanent move not been confirmed yet? As per the Daily Telegraph, the move is "basically a done deal". Luke Edwards reports that the condition for Hall to become a Newcastle United player permanently is that the Magpies finish 15th or higher come the end of the campaign, something that looks nailed on at this point.

As it stands, Howe's side sit 8th in the Premier League and will be looking up rather than down for the remainder of the campaign, with 15th placed Brentford currently a massive 14 points behind the northeast outfit with 11 games left to play.

When this is confirmed, Chelsea stand to net a reported £28m for the teenager, which will help them comply with financial fair play regulations, though it is likely that more sales will be needed before June 30th to ensure this compliance.

However, the guaranteed income that Hall brings will certainly be a boost to the Blues.