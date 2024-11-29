Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the sides eyeing a bid to sign an Ipswich Town star in 2025, following a £40m+ update regarding his future.

The Tractor Boys return to Premier League action this weekend, looking to build on their 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United last Sunday, not to mention their stunning 2-1 victory away to Tottenham earlier in the month.

Ipswich make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with two defeats in a row for the Midlands club suggesting that their strong early-season form could now be a thing of the past, with Kieran McKenna's side facing them at a good time.

The Tractor Boys could be eyeing new signings once the January transfer window opens, and while experienced players would be ideal in their fight to avoid relegation back to the Championship, 18-year-old Celtic forward Daniel Cummings has been linked with a move to the club.

There are many players who have impressed for Ipswich since their return to the Premier League, from left-back Leif Davis to attacking ace Liam Delap, and now a worrying Portman Road exit rumour has emerged.

Eight clubs eyeing £40m+ Ipswich star Delap

According to Caught Offside, as many as eight clubs are interested in signing Ipswich striker Delap in 2025, following his eye-catching start to the season in the Premier League.

Bundesliga giants Bayern and Dortmund are among those on the list, as are Arsenal, who see him as "another name under consideration" with Alexander Isak. Alongside the trio, Aston Villa, Newcastle, RB Leipzig, Ajax and PSV are also named. Delap could cost as much as £41.5m, with the Tractor Boys desperate to retain the services of one of their best players.

Losing Delap so soon after signing him would be a significant blow for Ipswich, with the 21-year-old one of the most exciting young striker in the country at the moment.

He has scored six goals in just 11 Premier League starts this season - an impressive tally for a side languishing near the bottom of the table - and Danny Murphy has heaped praise on him in recent days, backing him to become a force for England over time:

"He’s got a lot of qualities. I’ve seen him quite a lot this season and I’d probably go as far as to say that, for me, he’s the obvious long-term successor to Kane. I think he’s the best young English striker out there. I know he’s got a bit to learn, and wisdom comes with experience and game time in this league, but he’s got all the attributes to be a top international player."

Unfortunately for Ipswich, the lure of playing for a bigger club is always going to be there for a player like Delap, who will want to reach his potential after failing to fully make the grade at Manchester City.

Liam Delap's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 12 Starts 11 Minutes played 865 Goals 6 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.0 Aerial duel wins per game 0.9

Hopefully, Delap sees his current club as the right option for the time being, however, with regular playing time allowing him to develop as a footballer, rather than possibly warming the substitutes' bench elsewhere.