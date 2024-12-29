Bayern Munich are believed to be contemplating opening talks to sign an "unbelievable" Liverpool player, according to a new report that has emerged from abroad.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds may be flying high at the top of the Premier League table, but that doesn't mean new signings aren't being eyed up, especially following some quiet transfer windows in recent years.

Bayern superstar Jamal Musiala has been mentioned as an audacious target in recent days, with the young forward one of the most exciting players in Europe currently. The German side will surely be extremely hesitant to let him leave, however, and Liverpool would likely have to sell an attacking player to make space for him.

Arne Slot may have great midfield options at his disposal, even despite missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer, but Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni continues to be mentioned as a target for the Reds. He hasn't always been a key starter this season and was strongly linked with a switch to Anfield back in 2022.

Another Bayern player, Alphonso Davies, has been backed to join Liverpool, too, as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back, but the German giants could look to raid the Reds for a star of their own.

Bayern Munich eyeing "unbelievable" Liverpool ace

According to a report from Spain, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, potentially opening talks with him in the near future.

The Bundesliga have shown a "strong" level of willingness to snap him up, with FSG demanding around £66m for his signature. While the Dutchman "remains focused" on the Reds, it claimed that "negotiations between both clubs could commence soon."

Selling Gakpo makes no sense for Liverpool, considering the Dutchman has become such an influential attacking player under Slot. Granted, if it meant Musiala coming in the opposite direction that could change things, but that feels unlikely.

The Dutchman is enjoying a brilliant season for the Reds, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, and journalist David Lynch recently heaped praise on his rich vein of form currently, saying: "What is it, eight goals in his last 12, and 10 goal contributions in that run? It’s unbelievable form."

At 25, Gakpo is still a relatively young player who could have extra gears to find, too, so for Liverpool to suddenly allow him to leave would be very odd. On current form, he is a part of Slot's strongest starting XI, excelling in the left-sided role that Jurgen Klopp often curiously chose not to use him in.

The winger's superb equaliser at home to Leicester City on Boxing Day outlined his importance, and he has chipped in with big goals so often this season. The hope is that he remains a key part of the Reds' attack for many years to come, but a move to Bayern could be one to keep an eye on in 2025.