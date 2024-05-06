Arsenal could be set to wave goodbye to one of their stars this summer as it has emerged that Bayern Munich are sniffing around with the intention of snatching him from the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners gunning for title

Mikel Arteta's side took another step towards the Premier League title with a comfortable win against Bournemouth over the weekend, but must still rely on Manchester City to slip up between now and the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side sit a point behind the Gunners with a game in hand, and know that should they take all three points from their games against Fulham, West Ham United and Tottenham, they will be crowned champions for the fourth time in a row.

Though well-placed to go again next season, Arteta's squad will need to be reshaped, with the need for another midfielder and a defender able to provide cover for William Saliba the bare minimum, while another striker could arrive depending on the future of Eddie Nketiah.

There are likely to be several departures too, with plenty of the Gunners squad seeing very little gametime at the Emirates Stadium this season. And that includes two of their highest earners.

Arsenal's former City stars could leave

As a result of their success on the pitch, question marks have arisen over Gunners duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have spent most of the season off it. The pair were signed from Manchester City for a combined £80m just two summers ago, and were transformative upon their arrival, helping Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title last season.

But this season has been a different story, and reports suggest that Arsenal are open to selling the pair of them should offers come in for their services, with Kai Havertz and one of Jakub Kiwior or Takehiro Tomiyasu preferred in their respective positions.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko - Less impact? Zinchenko 22/23 Zinchenko 23/24 Jesus 22/23 Jesus 23/24 Games started 26 20 24 17 Goals and assists 3 3 17 9 % minutes played 63% 53.7% 61% 46.4% Mins per goal contribution 712 565 122 162

Now, they could have found a buyer, with Bayern Munich targeting Zinchenko as they look to move on from Alphonso Davies, who is seemingly Real Madrid-bound either this summer or next. According to reports in Spain, the Gunners have placed a 45m euro price tag on his head (£38.5m), which has not put Bayern off their chase of the Ukrainian.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bayern ultimately give the green light on signing Zinchenko, who still has two years left to run on his £150,000 per week deal in North London, or whether the move is vetoed by whichever manager takes the reins in Bavaria.

However, it does appear increasingly clear that the Gunners are preparing for life without both he and his long-term teammate.