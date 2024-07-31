A £55 million-rated forward would be keen on joining Arsenal, and it is believed manager Mikel Arteta is personally a "big fan" of his.

Edu and Arteta targeting new attacker for Arsenal before deadline day

The Gunners announced their first outfield signing of the window earlier this week, with Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori officially completing his move to Arsenal after signing a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old will plug multiple holes in Arteta's team through his ability to play both as a centre-back and left-back. Calafiori cost Arsenal around £34 million to sign from Bologna, and only time will tell whether this investment will be worth the weeks of drawn-out negotiations to get him over the line.

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence," said Arteta on Calafiori.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

After Calafiori, who has now linked up with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of the USA, it is believed that the club could still make a few more key additions before summer deadline day on August 30.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Statistics 2023-24 Serie A Games 30 Goal Contributuions 7 Clean Sheets 15 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.92 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.80 via WhoScored

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team have reportedly set their sights on a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward. Arsenal have been in talks with Wolves over 'keeper Daniel Bentley, while Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is a top target for Arteta.

A new winger or striker could well come through the door at Arsenal as well, with links surrounding Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane this week. Sky Sports Germany shared this week that Arsenal are monitoring Sane ahead of a potential move, with Arteta knowing the German well from their time together at Man City.

Leroy Sane would be keen on joining Arsenal

His contract is set to expire next year as things stand, so uncertainty surrounds his future, with The Boot Room sharing he's rated at around £55 million.

The outlet and journalist Graeme Bailey expand on Arteta's interest in the 28-year-old winger, claiming Sane would be keen on joining Arsenal and Arteta is a "big fan".

"He’s a player that has long been on their radar – Arteta is a big fan,” Bailey said.

“Believe the player would be keen on a move to London. I know Sane is unsure about his long-term future at Bayern.”

The former Schalke sensation scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga heavyweights last term, and his Premier League experience with Manchester City could be another enticing draw.