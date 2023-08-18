Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set to make his Bundesliga debut this week for Bayern Munich, so we've looked at how other Brits abroad fared on their first league appearances.

What's the latest on Harry Kane and Bayern Munich?

Earlier this month, the German giants took a bold step in the transfer market and stumped up what could end up being as much as £100m to land the striker.

This will be the first time in his career that Kane will be playing for a team outside of England and supporters will be highly interested to see how he gets on.

He has already made his debut for Bayern, coming off the bench as his new side lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup – meaning his wait to lift a trophy goes on.

After that disappointment, Kane will no doubt be desperate to make a big impression on debut and expectations will be high as he takes on Werder Bremen tonight.

Backing this up, research from NeueOnlineCasinos.io – when going by how other top Brits did on their league debuts abroad – shows that Kane has a 66% chance of scoring, a 10% chance of bagging a hat-trick, while there is also a 2% chance he gets sent off.

The data looks at how Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, Jadon Sancho, David Beckham, Gareth Bale, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Jude Bellingham and Tammy Abraham all did as they made their first league appearances abroad.

Using that research, Football Fancast has all the details laid out below.

Gary Lineker, Barcelona

Making his first appearance for Barcelona on 29th August 1986, Gary Lineker took just two minutes to get off the mark.

He ended up finishing the game with two goals to his name, netting in the 25th minute, as Barca beat Racing Santander 2-0 in La Liga.

Paul Gascoigne, Lazio

Things didn't go quite as well for Paul Gascoigne as he swapped English football for Italian and made his bow on 27th September 1992.

Indeed, Gazza was subbed at halftime having failed to score or register an assist for Lazio as they drew 1-1 with Genoa in Serie A.

Steve McManaman, Real Madrid

Back in Spain and back on track as Steve McManaman did get a goal contribution in his first La Liga outing with Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool winger picked up an assist as Los Blancos claimed a 2-1 win against RCD Mallorca on 22nd August 1999.

David Beckham, Real Madrid

Staying in Madrid, after David Beckham completed a high-profile move away from Manchester United, he settled in at great speed.

The English icon took just eight minutes to score on debut as he bagged a goal in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid against Real Betis on 30th August 2003.

Michael Owen, Real Madrid

For a while, it seemed as though Real Madrid was the only place English stars wanted to go as Michael Owen followed the same path abroad as Beckham and McManaman.

The striker would have loved a debut La Liga goal but had to settle for just an assist – for Ronaldo, no less – as his new side won 1-0 against RCD Mallorca on 29th August 2004.

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid

The first Welshman on the list was another Brit who ended up at Real Madrid, making his first league appearance on 14th September 2013.

While Gareth Bale's new side failed to get a win, he did at least score in the 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

Unlike the others, Jadon Sancho arrived at his new club as an unproven youngster and this fact is reflected in his Bundesliga debut.

Indeed, the current Manchester United man came off the bench, replacing the injured Maximilian Philipp in the 83rd minute. Understandably, he failed to contribute a goal or an assist as his side drew 2-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt on 21 October 2017.

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund

While Jude Bellingham is now playing his football in Spain at Real Madrid, he truly built his reputation in Germany much like Sancho before him.

The 20-year-old burst onto the Bundesliga scene as a teenager making his league debut on 19th September 2020, claiming an assist in a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tammy Abraham, Roma

Having left Chelsea, Tammy Abraham looked like a great fit at Roma very early on and this is well reflected by his Serie A debut performance.

The English striker didn't score but did pick up two assists in a 3-1 win against Fiorentina on 22nd August 2021.