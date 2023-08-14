Making a move abroad is never easy for a player in the transfer window, as they are thrown into the deep end, forced to sink or swim in their new environment.

Of course, not every player survives the dramatic change of surroundings, but something tells us that Harry Kane won't be among those to endure such struggles, given just how talented he is.

Forever a Tottenham Hotspur legend, Kane finally decided it was time to call it quits in what seemed like a never-ending pursuit of silverware that looked unlikely to come in North London.

With that, after a reported £86m move, a new challenge awaits at Bayern Munich, who are almost like a magnet to trophies in the Bundesliga, which should end Kane's long wait for team success.

The England captain already encountered one particular issue, however, as he attempted to complain to the referee over a decision to award RB Leipzig a penalty in Bayern's 3-0 defeat in the German Super Cup.

Kane quickly realised that he could not complain, as he doesn't actually speak German.

He has since revealed his desire to change that.

What did Harry Kane say about learning German?

As you can see in the BBC Sport video, Kane is asked in his press conference if he knows any German, to which he reveals that he only knows how to say "servus", meaning hello or goodbye.

"I do want to learn, he said. "I want to try and fit in as much as possible. The best way of doing that is to understand the language. I mean, it will be tough. I've heard it's a tough language to learn. But it's something I'm willing to try."

Keen to fit in, though, he spoke about his desire to learn the language, potentially handing him the opportunity to air his complaints to Bundesliga referees the next time they rule a decision against Bayern Munich.

The hilarious clip of Kane surrounding the referee, which you can see below, against Leipzig went viral, as he quickly became lost for words.

The summer arrival will hope to get his first win in a Bayern shirt next time out, too, as the Bavarians square off against Werder Bremen to get their Bundesliga season underway.

How many goals did Harry Kane score last season?

Earning a move to Bayern, Kane scored 32 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season, including 30 in the Premier League, whilst also recording five assists.

In North London, the forward did everything except win a trophy, picking up three Premier League Golden Boots, a Player of the Season award, and, most notably, becoming Spurs' all-time top goalscorer by beating Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals.

Not many can get close to the individual legacy that Kane leaves behind in the Premier League, and if that is to be it for his time in England's top flight, he'll comfortably go down as one of the best players that English football has ever seen.

Some may have questioned his decision to move abroad, given the fact that he's only 47 goals away from matching Alan Shearer's record as the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, but this is, ultimately, a player who deserves the chance at trophies. And that didn't look likely to come at Spurs.