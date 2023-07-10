Tensions can boil over for several parties when a player decided to call it quits at a club in the summer transfer window. Usually, it's the fans who take aim at the departing player, with a chorus of boos the next time they witness that departing player take to the field.

Usually, though, those within the club or associated with the club of the departing player get it more. They've experienced enough football to know that players leaving is simply just part of the game. Players arrive, and players move on every summer. Or at the very least, they have the wisdom to hold their peace.

One man who didn't seem to get that memo, however, was Bayern Munich legend Mehmet Scholl, who replied to Lucas Hernandez's farewell post in brutal fashion.

The defender has completed a move from the Bundesliga champions to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a contract until 2028.

What did Mehmet Scholl say?

Hernandez took to Instagram to post his farewell message, asking fans to "respect" his decision.

In full, when translated it said (via Reddit): "Dear FC Bayern Munich fans, It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from the club today. After careful consideration, I have decided to take on new challenges.

"I would like to thank you for your unwavering support during my time here. The moments shared will forever remain in my memory, as will the trophies won, especially the Champions League I always dreamed of.

"I would like to sincerely thank my teammates, coaching staff, entire club staff, executives and coaches of FC Bayern Munich for their trust and unconditional support at all times. This club has allowed me to grow as a player and as a person, and I am proud to have worn the jersey of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"Lastly, I ask you to respect my decision, even though goodbyes are always difficult. "With best regards, Lucas Hernandez"

Clearly not touched by the message, though, Scholl replied by ruthlessly commenting: "I don't believe a word of it. Bye-bye."

It's fair to say that the move did not go down well with the Bayern legend. And he clearly doesn't feel as though Hernandez has shown enough respect for the club with this transfer departure.

What is Theo Hernandez's transfer value?

Completing a move to PSG for a reported €50m (£42.86m), Hernandez left Bayern for more than his market value, as per Transfermark, which has the defender priced at €45m (£38.58m).

It has not taken the Bavarians long to find a replacement, however - reportedly triggering the release clause of Napoli star Kim-Min jae. The centre-back arrives off the back of an excellent season in Serie A, picking up the Scudetto.

Hernandez, meanwhile, departs having won every trophy there is to win in club football, with the highlight being the Champions League win back in 2020. The victory ironically came against his new club PSG.

Now in the French capital, the defender will be desperate to secure European glory once again, ending PSG's long wait for Champions League victory, in the process.

Despite a certain Bayern Munich legend being far from pleased with his move away, the transfer to the Ligue 1 champions represents an opportunity for Hernandez to add to his ever-growing list of trophy wins.