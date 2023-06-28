Sadio Mane didn't exactly have the best first season in a Bayern Munich shirt. He arrived from Liverpool as the Robert Lewandowski replacement, but hasn't been close to the Polish goal machine in the last year.

In fact, the forward's debut season was so bad that he was brutally voted the division's disappointment of the season by his fellow players.

It was a chaotic year as a whole for the Bundesliga champions, who very nearly lost their crown when Julien Nagelsmann's replacement Thomas Tuchel left the title win until the last day when Bayern were lucky to see Borussia Dortmund lose and come from behind to win, themselves, in dramatic fashion.

Champions, nonetheless, a sigh of relief could be heard around the Allianz Area. However, the Bavarians had their issues to overcome, starting with Mane.

What happened between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane?

Ex-rivals at Liverpool and Manchester City, perhaps friction was still in the air between teammates Mane and Leroy Sane upon visiting the latter's former club in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Losing 3-0, tensions began when the two players had a disagreement in the 83rd minute of play, before anger boiled over completely in the dressing room after the full-time whistle.

What came next surprised many, with Mane hitting Sane in the face, before being suspended by the club and fined £250k.

What did Sadio Mane say about the incident?

Speaking about the incident, Mane said to reporters in his homeland (via The Daily Mail): "This kind of thing can happen. It happened. We were able to solve this small problem.

"Sometimes it's good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It's behind us now. We'll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season.

"I'm on vacation with the family. It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn't a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It's normal.

"I love challenges, and Bayern is a big challenge. It's up to me to do everything to meet this challenge."

Based on what he said, it looks as though Mane is ready to enjoy a far better season at Bayern next season, as he looks to impress Tuchel.

Not getting any younger, of course, the 31-year-old may be looking at his last spell at a top European club. With that, the chance to win at least one more major trophy should be a major motivator next term.