Sadio Mane hasn't exactly hit top form since joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer, having endured a difficult first season.

Looking to replace Robert Lewandowski last year, the Bundesliga turned to a Premier League, Champions League and Golden Boot winner in a transfer costing just £35m. If that didn't look like good business at the time, then we're not sure what does.

One year later, however, that transfer has been utterly underwhelming. Indeed, it's been a fairly disastrous spell for the forward so far in Germany.

What went wrong for Sadio Mane in his first season at Bayern Munich?

It seemed controversial at the time, when Liverpool so willingly let Mane leave the club. But, ultimately, this was and still is a player on the decline, as shown at Bayern.

During his first season in Germany, the Senegal international scored just 12 goals in 38 games, whilst also recording just six assists. Injury issues may have gotten in the way at times, but numbers like that for a star signing remain a disappointing read.

If the statistics weren't damming enough, a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane really summed things up for Mane, who got into a physical confrontation after Bayern's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League last eight, before being fined and suspended by the club.

For Bayern, as a whole, it was a strange season, however, it must be said. The Bavarians ruthlessly dismissed Julian Nagelsmann late in the season and were very nearly made to pay as Thomas Tuchel only just guided the club to a dramatic title win on the final day.

Mane voted most disappointing player by fellow players

In what is a rather brutal vote, as shared by Kicker (via Reddit), fellow Bundesliga players take part in a Player of the Season vote, which sounds fairly standard, before you realise that it also includes a vote for the biggest disappointment of the season.

Picking up that unwanted 'award' in the season just gone was Mane with a staggering 41.7% of the votes. Something tells us the next team meeting will be an awkward one at Bayern.

The forward was one of five Bayern players to make the vote, with Joshua Kimmich receiving 7.5%, Sane receiving 3.6%, Goretzka 3.2%, and Dayot Upemecano tallying up 1.6% of the votes.

It seems that, despite ultimately winning the title, the champions of Germany had themselves a pretty difficult season.

Elsewhere, Randal Kolo Muani picked up the best Player of the Season accolade with 24.2% of the vote.