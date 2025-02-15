As INEOS look to raise some much-needed funds, Bayern Munich have reportedly opened shock talks to sign a Manchester United player who's finally beginning to find form.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim was once again forced to provide an honest and blunt answer when asked about Manchester United's position to spend money when the transfer window arrives, telling reporters in the build-up to this Sunday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur: "We know with the moment of the club, I have to understand these problems, but that problem is not new.

"You know the rules of (financial) fair play, we have a problem at the moment, but my focus is on that and not the other things. Here is simple, to do something we need to sell players. My focus is to prepare the game. The window is closed and we have to focus on the next game then in the summer we will see."

Of course, those sales failed to come to fruition in the January transfer window with those at Old Trafford forced to settle for loan moves to make room for Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, which saw both Marcus Rashford and Antony leave.

When the summer arrives, however, those loan exits could prove to be fairly worthwhile for the Red Devils. According to reports in Spain, Bayern Munich have now opened shock talks to sign Antony amid his recent resurgence on loan at Real Betis - scoring twice in three games.

Setting their valuation at a reported €50m (£42m) this summer after initially signing the Brazilian for close to £82m in the summer of 2022, Manchester United could at least make back half of what they paid out, which has often looked unlikely given he scored just 12 goals in a red, a return rate of nearly £7m spent per goal.

In what is becoming quite the trend, meanwhile, Antony has instantly found his best form since leaving Old Trafford.

"Brave" Antony now following Man Utd trend

Whether it's been Alexis Sanchez or, more recently, Scott McTominay, the trend of Manchester United players finding top form away from an Old Trafford nightmare is only growing. In an instant, Antony has stolen the headlines at Real Betis - scoring a particularly impressive goal in their recent 3-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Europa Conference League.