Bayern Munich have been the dominant force in Germany and have a number of superstars on the books at the Allianz Arena.

As a result, big wages are paid, and for the 2024/25 season, Bayern Munich have an annual payroll of €277,670,000, which is a bigger amount than Real Madrid.

But who earns what in Munich? Football FanCast has ranked every Bayern player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Harry Kane €480,769 €25,000,000 2 Manuel Neuer €403,846 €21,000,000 3 Thomas Muller €394,231 €20,500,000 4 Leroy Sane €384,615 €20,000,000 5 Joshua Kimmich €375,000 €19,500,000 6 Serge Gnabry €362,885 €18,870,000 7 Leon Goretzka €346,154 €18,000,000 8 Kingsley Coman €326,923 €17,000,000 9 Michael Olise €259,615 €13,500,000 10 Kim Min-jae €230,769 €12,000,000 11 Alphonso Davies €216,346 €11,250,000 =12 Joao Palhinha €192,308 €10,000,000 =12 Dayot Upamecano €192,308 €10,000,000 14 Konrad Laimer €173,077 €9,000,000 15 Raphael Guerreiro €153,846 €8,000,000 16 Josip Stanisic €126,923 €6,600,000 =17 Eric Dier €96,154 €5,000,000 =17 Jamal Musiala €96,154 €5,000,000 =17 Mathys Tel €96,154 €5,000,000 20 Hiroki Ito €72,692 €3,780,000 21 Sacha Boey €57,692 €3,000,000 22 Sven Ulreich €38,462 €2,000,000 23 Aleksandar Pavlovic €34,615 €1,800,000 =24 Arijon Ibrahimovic €28,846 €1,500,000 =24 Daniel Peretz €28,846 €1,500,000 26 Nestory Irankunda €14,615 €760,000 27 Adam Aznou €5,385 €280,000 28 Noel Aseko Nkili €4,615 €240,000 29 Tarek Buchmann €2,885 €150,000

Here's a detailed look at Bayern Munich's top 10 earners...

10 Kim Min-jae

€230,769 per week

Starting the top 10 countdown is defender Kim Min-jae, who made the move to the Allianz Arena back in 2023 from Napoli.

Bayern triggered Kim’s €58m release clause and handed the South Korea international a €12m-a-year salary through until 2028.

9 Michael Olise

€259,615 per week

After swapping Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich in the summer, Michael Olise saw his salary more than double.

The winger was picking up around £100,000 a week in south London but is now on more than €250,000 (£207k) every week, which works out at €13.5m-a-year.

8 Kingsley Coman

€326,923 per week

Another winger on big money at Bayern Munich is Kingsley Coman, who has been a regular fixture of the German giants' squad since 2017.

The France international had a two-year loan spell with Bayern from Juventus before joining full-time and has since made more than 300 appearances for the club, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

7 Leon Goretzka

€346,154 per week

No-nonsense central midfielder Leon Goretzka has spent his entire career in Germany and has been with Bayern Munich since 2018.

Previously of VfL Bochum and Schalke, Goretzka has been linked with moves away from Bayern in recent years, and his €18m-a-year deal expires in 2026.

6 Serge Gnabry

€362,885 per week

After struggling to break through while on the books at Arsenal, Serge Gnabry has found a home at Bayern Munich, where he has been since 2017.

The Germany international, who can play on the right or left of attack, signed his latest contract back in 2022 and has made more than 250 appearances for the club.

5 Joshua Kimmich

€375,000 per week

Bayern Munich secured the services of Joshua Kimmich when he was still a teenager back in 2015, and it has proven to be a great piece of business.

Now approaching 10 years as a Bayern player, Kimmich, who can play in defence and midfield, has made 400-plus appearances and won 20 major honours at the Allianz.

4 Leroy Sane

€384,615 per week

Winger Leroy Sane is one of a number of Bayern Munich stars currently out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, and he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League after leaving Man City in 2020.

His current Bayern Munich deal is worth €20m a year, so those behind the scenes will have a decision to make on the attacker.

3 Thomas Muller

€394,231 per week

Like Sane, Thomas Muller is also on course to be a free agent in 2025 - 25 years after first joining the Munich academy.

The club legend has been on the books as a professional since 2008 and is Bayern Munich's record appearance holder in the Bundesliga.

2 Manuel Neuer

€403,846 per week

Another club icon in recent memory has been goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who joined from Schalke back in 2011.

The German has been first-choice under a number of managers and is also out of contract in 2025, when he will turn 39 years of age.

1 Harry Kane

€480,769 per week

Top of the charts is England’s all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane, who ended his 19-year association with Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 to join Bayern Munich.

Kane instantly took to life in the Bundesliga and has been scoring goals for fun, justifying his huge €25m-a-year deal which runs until 2027.