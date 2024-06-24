Arsenal have been handed a boost as it has emerged that a major club are ready to sell one of Mikel Arteta's transfer targets this summer.

Gunners need midfield options

Though they signed Declan Rice last summer, Arsenal are once again expected to focus on midfield ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave after spending the season on loan with Luton Town, while Mohamed Elneny has departed as a free agent.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround Thomas Partey amid links to Saudi Arabia, and though Jorginho has penned a new contract he continues to head into the twilight of his career.

Arsenal's midfield options as it stands Player Age Jorginho 32 Declan Rice 25 Thomas Partey 31 Martin Odegaard 25 Emile Smith Rowe 23 Fabio Vieira 24

With a deeper midfielder a priority, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as well as Martrin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. But they could land a dream target if the latest updates are to be believed.

Arsenal an option for wantaway star

Now, Arsenal have been named as a potential destination for Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who could well be on the move ahead of the new season. The 29-year-old is down to the final year of his £315,000 a week deal in Bavaria, and as a result, it has been rumoured that he will be on his way out of Bayern this summer.

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, a move away is "becoming increasingly likely", with both sides "open" to a parting of ways. Bayern are "willing to sell him this transfer window", though no concrete decisions will be made until after the European Championships, which Kimmich has helped navigate Germany into the knockout stages of.

For his part, Kimmich has been previously reported to be keen on joining the Gunners, while contact was reportedly made between the two parties back in April over a potential move.

He is widely regarded as a world-class player, with ex-Inter and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho explaining: "I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything!

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

Arsenal, of course, are well aware of his talents, with the defender having popped up to score the goal that knocked them out of the Champions League last season at the Allianz Arena.

And the Gunners are named as one of the five sides that he would consider moving to should he leave Bayern, alongside Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as fellow Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Could he be the answer to Arsenal's midfield conundrum?