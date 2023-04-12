Bayern Munich endured a torrid night against their former manager, Pep Guardiola, on Tuesday evening as the Bavarian outfit faced Manchester City in the Champions League.

Prior to kick-off it was an extremely tricky tie to predict but City are in the mood right now, with the Citizens undoubtedly playing some of their best football all season.

Guardiola's men ultimately made things relatively comfortable at the Etihad as they struck home three unanswered goals.

The first was an absolute peach from Rodri, who bent the ball home on his weaker left foot right into the top corner.

That was followed by two second-half goals in the space of six minutes from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Likely cursing their luck, it's safe to say that there was a rather unhappy Bayern dressing room post-match, with former Man City star Leroy Sane, and ex-Liverpool man Sadio Mane coming to blows.

What happened between Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane?

Sensational reports coming out of Germany this afternoon suggest that the two attackers were involved in a heated post-match bust-up.

In a remarkable turn of events, Mane allegedly punched his teammate, causing blood to stream from the German's lip.

The news was relayed by Sky Sports reporter, Simon Thomas, who told viewers this evening:

"Mane punched Leroy Sane in the face after that defeat. Sky Germany are reporting that Sane's lip was bleeding after the altercation with the players needing to be separated by their fellow teammates in the dressing room.

"The duo were seen arguing in the latter stages of the game last night."

After the players landed back in Germany following the game, Mane was picked up privately from the airport while Sane travelled back to base on the team bus.

The news comes in what has been a rather bleak week for Bayern with the club now facing a Champions League exit after sacking Julian Nagelsmann.

He was ultimately replaced by ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who now already has a huge problem to deal with in Munich.