A Bayern Munich star would be keen on joining Arsenal this summer, amid his contractual standoff at the Allianz Arena with some uncertainty surrounding the player's future.

Edu and Arteta targeting new defender for Arsenal

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are thought to be targeting new defensive additions ahead of the summer transfer window's opening on June 14, and many names have already been linked via the press.

The likes of Nuno Taveres, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been tipped to potentially leave Arsenal as well, leading to suggestions that the north Londoners could move for a new full-back within the next few months.

Fenerbahce star and Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu has been subject to intense interest from Arsenal in this regard, with some reports even claiming that the 24-year-old is keen on making a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been utilised in the full-back areas by Arteta over 2024, while Zinchenko has come under some criticism. It was reported this week that Zinchenko is unhappy at Arsenal and seeking more game time after falling down the pecking order, so this could well be the Ukraine international's final summer in London.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal chiefs do opt to bring in a new option in that position, and one very interesting name who's been floated this week is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich would be interested in joining Arsenal

As per Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau, speaking on a live broadcast (via Bayern and Germany), Kimmich would be interested in joining Arsenal among other elite clubs - as the 29-year-old is "left hanging" over an extension.

"So far, Bayern have not communicated a clear indication to Joshua Kimmich that they want to extend his contract," said Hau.

"Max Eberl has not told Kimmich clearly: 'We want to extend with you after the Euros' - That's why the player has somewhat been 'left hanging'. In case of a move, Kimmich would only join an absolute ambitious top club. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal would be options for him. But at the moment, there are no talks with any other club."

Given his versatility and experience at the highest level, there is little doubt he'd be a world-class addition. Kimmich has been lavished with praise by high-profile figures in the beautiful game and has won trophies galore in Bavaria.

"The No. 6 role that Joshua is playing for Bayern Munich and for the national team has become like the quarterback role in American Football," said former Bayern, Germany and USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in May 2021.

"Joshua plays that to perfection. He is not only feisty in terms of winning the ball back, he knows right away what to do with the ball and who to connect to. He keeps the tempo of the game in place."

Joshua Kimmich's best Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern 8.77 Bayern 7-0 Bochum 8.57 Bayern 2-0 FC Koln 8.49 Bayern 8-1 FC Mainz 8.40 Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern 8.23

Meanwhile, the £319,000-per-week star has also been subject to real praise from new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

"I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything," said Mourinho to DAZN (via GOAL) in 2020.

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there.

"I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."