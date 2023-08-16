Reports in Germany claim David de Gea is very keen on a move to Bayern Munich but they supposedly have their eye on someone else.

What is David de Gea doing now?

The Spain international left Manchester United earlier on in the summer when after failing to agree terms on a new contract with the Red Devils.

He spent 12 seasons at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League, but is now a free agent and has yet to find a new club despite many leagues across Europe having now already started their new seasons.

On the dawn of the new Bundesliga campaign, as per Sky Sports Germany, FC Bayern are still looking for a replacement for Yann Sommer, who has moved to Inter Milan.

They had actually reached an agreement with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga last week, but the Spaniard decided to switch to Real Madrid at the last moment – with flights to Germany in the process of being organised.

The report states that De Gea is "ready" to move to Munich, and his "lavish salary" will not stand in the way of a free transfer.

However, despite his apparent strong hopes of joining Bayern Munich, Manchester City's number two goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is the new "dream solution".

There has already been contact with the alternative goalkeeper and his management, and it's thought that the 30-year-old is keen on a move. Still, as of yet, there has been no agreement reached with either Ortega or Man City.

What trophies has David de Gea won at Manchester United?

At least the Spaniard enjoyed some great times in England with Manchester United, as he won the Premier League, the Europa League, FA Cup, English League Cup (twice), and the Community Shield (three times).

And upon leaving Man Utd, Da Gea sent an emotional message to the fans via his social media account, saying: "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.

"We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers. It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here."

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

He ended with: "Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."

However, the final stages of his time at Old Trafford were marred by heavy criticism for his on-field struggles and his departure came in a rather unsavoury fashion as the Red Devils initially found an agreement with the player to offer him new terms, before changing their minds and backing out of the deal.

Unfortunately for De Gea, it seems his luck this summer has remained much the same as he continues to look for a new club and while he must no doubt be desperate to land on his feet and sign for a club as big as Bayern Munich, it very much seems as though the Bundesliga outfit would much prefer to sign Ortega instead.