Following the culmination of a dramatic final day in the Bundesliga, champions Bayern Munich have turned their attention to the transfer market and specifically one of the league's standout players.

According to Italian outlet ilBiancoNero, Bayern are looking to sign Frankfurt forward and French international Randal Kolo Muani for an estimated €80m (£69m) this summer.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is another option for Thomas Tuchel up front, and could be available for a similar price.

Why are Bayern Munich looking at Kolo Muani?

Kolo Muani is one of the hottest prospects in European football. At just 24, the striker is on the radar of multiple clubs around Europe as he enters the prime of his career.

It’s not hard to see why Bayern are considering Kolo Muani as their signature signing of this summer window.

The Frenchman is predominantly a No.9, playing as the central striker in Frankfurt’s front three. Kolo Muani has the ability to play both on the left wing and the right wing, and provides both goals and assists to his current Frankfurt side.

Kolo Muani notched 15 goals and 14 assists this season in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt, meaning the 6 foot 1 forward was involved in exactly 50% of the teams goals during the 22/23 campaign.

The Frankfurt frontman also contributed six goals and three assists in the German cup this season and finished as the top goalscorer in the competition.

The striker’s form was rewarded by France manager Didier Deschamps, giving Kolo Muani his international debut in September 2022. So far, the former Nantes player has made six appearances for his country, netting one goal.

Are Bayern Munich likely to sign Kolo Muani?

Having joined Frankfurt from Nantes just last summer for an estimated €16m, Kolo Muani will be a cheap option this summer. The player is contracted to the winners of the 2022 Europa League winners until 2027, so Frankfurt will have a strong hand in negotiating a hefty fee for the sought-after target.

Bayern have a history of sweeping up talent from within the Bundesliga. Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski were all signed from title rivals Borussia Dortmund, while defender Dayot Upamencano and Marcel Sabitzer were both signed from RB Leipzig in the same summer transfer window.

It’s part of the reason Bayern have 11 straight Bundesliga titles, and the signing of Kolo Muani could help take Thomas Tuchel’s side to the next level, replacing the aging Thomas Müller and Eric Choupo-Moting up front.