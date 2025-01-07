Bayern Munich are keen on signing a £50 million+ Chelsea star this month, but the Blues don’t want to lose him, according to a new report.

Chelsea transfer news

This month could be a busy period for the Blues and Enzo Maresca, as injuries to the heart of their defence have left the manager short on options. Speaking after the game against Palace, Maresca spoke about possibly signing a new defender. He said: “Probably with Wes and Benoit injuries, we will see if something is going to happen [in the transfer market].”

As well as a possible arrival, there is also the likelihood that a few players leave Stamford Bridge this month, as they have fallen out of favour under Maresca. Left-back Ben Chilwell is now 'certain' to leave Chelsea in this transfer window. The defender has failed to make any matchday squad in the league this season, and therefore, he is likely to leave either on loan or permanently.

Carney Chukwuemeka could also leave the club this month, as West Ham are interested in signing Chukwuemeka. The Blues are willing to let the midfielder leave this month and are looking to get around £40 million. Aston Villa are also interested in re-signing the player, but Chelsea may have to reconsider their price tag if they are to sell the midfielder this month.

Bayern Munich keen to sign £50m+ Chelsea star this month

Chilwell and Chukwuemeka are not the only Chelsea players being linked with an exit, as according to TBR Football, Bayern Munich are keen on signing Christopher Nkunku this month.

Nkunku joined the Blues in the summer of 2023, and it has been a frustrating transfer for the forward so far, as last season he missed a large chunk of the campaign through injury, and then in this 2024/25 season, he has been in and out of the side under Maresca.

The 27-year-old has started three of the 18 Premier League games he’s played this season, and given his situation, Bayern Munich are now ready to make a move for him in this transfer window. TBR Football states that Nkunku is a player that Chelsea don’t want to lose this month, however, the club know they can’t keep a player who is unhappy so may be forced to accept a 'good money' bid.

Christopher Nkunku's 24/24 Premier League stats Apps 18 Starts 3 Minutes per game 23 Goals 2 xG 3.96 Big chances missed 5 Goal conversion 13% Assists 1 xAG 0.37 Touches 11.4 Big chances created 1

Nkunku, who cost Chelsea £52 million in 2023, is not desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this month, but he is frustrated by his situation under Maresca. Bayern Munich are not alone in their pursuit of the forward, as Atletico Madrid and PSG are also keen on signing the France international. Nkunku is under contract until 2029, so Chelsea are in no rush to sell the player, but if a departure was to happen, they are expected to want their £50m+ back if not more.