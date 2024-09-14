Bayern Munich are desperate to try and tie down star man Jamal Musiala to a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, according to reports, with Arne Slot's side ready to rival Manchester City for the forward's signature.

Slot's strong start at Anfield

Though bizzarely overlooked for the Premier League's manager of the month award, it was a perfect August for Arne Slot in his new role as Liverpool boss. He oversaw three wins from three, scoring seven goals without reply in the process as his side blew away Manchester United after wins against Brentford and newly promoted Ipswich Town.

One of just two sides (the other being Manchester City) to have taken maximum points from the first three games, the Dutchman appears to have rejuvenated a stale-looking Liverpool side even without much summer business, and is finding a way to get the best out of the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, the former of whom struggled under Jürgen Klopp in his final season.

Though there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road across the course of the season, but it has been a sensational start from the former Feyenoord coach.

But the prospect of personnel problems continues to loom amid the contracts of key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk all coming to an end in 2025, something that Slot has done his best to avoid being dragged into.

"It's again the boring answer you are going to get from me as long as there is no news. We don't talk about contract situations here", Slot explained. "Is it a distraction? No, it isn't because I'm fully focused on the individuals and the team.

"They are part of the team and I'm trying to work with them in the best possible way to get the best out of them. It's not a distraction for me at all."

But should any of their stars leave, Liverpool may feel the need to make a marquee signing to replace them, leaving Bayern Munich on red alert.

Bayern keen to tie down Musiala amid Premier League interest

That comes as Caught Offside report that Liverpool are showing "increasing interest" in Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala, who is down to the final two years of his contract in Bavaria. The Germany international has emerged as a world-class talent at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern are "confident" of keeping him at the club under fresh terms before his current deal comes to an end, but as of yet have made little progress.

Should they fail to do so there will be no shortage of interest in his services, and the report claims that both Manchester City and Liverpool are among his suitors.

His massive talent comes with a similarly massive fee, with Bayern ready to demand a record £150m for his services should they become resigned to his exit, though both Liverpool and City have shown previously that money is no problem should the right player become available, and neither side spent heavily in the 2024 summer window.

Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich Appearances 166 Goals 44 Assists 31 Yellow Cards 8 Minutes per goal/assist 125

European giants PSG and Real Madrid would also likely be interested, but with the star-studded line up already at the Santiago Bernabeu and Jude Bellingham in Musiala's role, a move to the Spanish capital may be difficult.

While at present it seems likely that Musiala remains at the Allianz Arena, Liverpool are positioning themselves towards the head of the queue should he change his mind.