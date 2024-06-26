A £315,000-a-week star "wants to join" Manchester City, however, he’s also keen on Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Man City transfer rumours

Pep Guardiola recently guided City to a historic fourth Premier League title in a row, however, the 2024/25 season could be his ninth and last with the Citizens.

Reports from The Daily Mail last month revealed that the Spaniard is ‘expected to call time on a spell of unprecedented dominance at City next summer’, with his current contract set to expire in 2025.

Etihad officials appear to have been discussing the prospect of losing Guardiola behind the scenes in recent months, with Girona’s Michel talked up as one potential candidate.

Despite the possibility of losing Guardiola, it looks as if he could still make a number of additions during the summer transfer window, possibly with one eye on leaving City in a strong position.

For example, contact has reportedly been made over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who is currently impressing with Spain at Euro 2024. Another target appears to be FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has been linked with a move to Manchester to potentially replace Ederson and rival Stefan Ortega.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has also been linked with a move to England and City in 2024, and there has now been a new update on the versatile German, one that could encourage Etihad chiefs.

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich this summer, with new manager Vincent Kompany not having the versatile star in his midfield plans.

A split between Bayern and Kimmich, who is out of contract next summer, is “getting closer”, and it is added that the German “wants to join Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona”.

Kimmich and Guardiola previously worked together at the Allianz Arena, with the 29-year-old coming in for plenty of praise from the Man City boss. Back in 2016, Guardiola said after Kimmich played at centre-back against Borussia Dortmund: “I told him that he's perhaps one of the best centre-backs in the world. I love this boy.

“Joshua Kimmich turned in a great display. We have a very good defender who’s strong in the build-up play. I like to work with players who are eager to learn. He's got the desire, the will, the passion. He's got absolutely everything.”

Since then, Kimmich, on £315,000-a-week, has also been dubbed a "mentality monster" by ex-boss Hansi Flick, whereas another iconic manager, Jose Mourinho, called him “an absolutely phenomenal player” last year.

"I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything! I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

It looks as if a move to England, potentially the Etihad Stadium to reunite with Guardiola, could be one to watch over the summer.