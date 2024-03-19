Everton are still waiting to hear back from the Premier League for their second transgression over Financial Fair Play, however, they may be left waiting for a while yet.

Premier League clamping down on FFP

After relaxing the profit and sustainability rules through the pandemic, the Premier League appears to be on the tail of just about every Premier League club.

Wolves were immobilised over the summer transfer window by fear of breaching the rules, which eventually saw Julen Lopetegui part ways with the club just days before the new season, while plenty of other clubs felt the same way in January. It led to a spend of just over £100m on 16 permanent transfers over the winter transfer window, which had the season before seen Premier League clubs spend over £700m.

The Premier League's bottom five Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Everton 28 8 7 13 -10 25* Luton Town 29 5 7 17 -18 22 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 -16 21* Burnley 29 4 5 20 -34 17 Sheffield United 29 3 5 20 -50 14

It is easy to see why too; Everton have already fallen foul once and were docked 10 points earlier in the season, though upon appeal that was reduced to just six.

Earlier this week, Nottingham Forest learned their fate too, with the City Ground outfit seeing four points deducted for their alleged overspending, leaving them in the relegation zone over the international break.

It could have been much worse too, with Forest revealing that 'the Premier League sought a sanction of eight points as a starting point', while they admitted that they were 'extremely disappointed with the decision'. Everton are also still waiting to hear what their second sanction could be.

Presenter makes Everton PSR claim

Now, it has emerged that Everton may be kept waiting to hear their fate, which could well seal their departure from the Premier League. Currently above the relegation zone by four points, they have failed to win any of their last five games and are struggling to grind out results, a worrying trend heading into the final ten games of the campaign.

But when will they discover their fate? Well, according to one reporter, it won't be for at least another two weeks. That is courtesy of BBC 5 live reporter Mark Chapman, who has outlined the latest information he has heard on the situation.

“The last I had heard is that will not be before the Premier League resumes, or won’t be before the international fixtures, but the deadline is April 8th. That’s what I was told”, Chapman explained on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, relayed by Everton News.

Of course, this will be deeply frustrating for Everton, who could well have just seven Premier League games left to go by the time of the announcement. They face trips to Bournemouth and Newcastle United in quick succession after the international break, before a home tie against fellow relegation battlers Burnley.

Should they not be handed their sentence until around the deadline of April 8th, there will be some nervous supporters around Goodison Park, and any appeal could drag on proceedings further.