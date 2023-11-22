Leeds United are an impressive force in the Championship and could now be set for a huge boost away from the pitch regarding one of their star men, according to BBC pundit Carlton Palmer.

Since suffering relegation last term, Leeds United have managed to stabilise themselves to some extent and have produced some commendable form in England's second tier, winning six of their last seven matches on league duty. Daniel Farke has proven himself to be a shrewd appointment by the Leeds United hierarchy based on current evidence and will be hoping his side can improve on their current league position of third, with 31 points taken from their opening 16 fixtures.

The Whites travel to face Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Friday evening, as they return from international duty with designs on cutting second-placed Ipswich Town's eight-point advantage down to five ahead of the weekend's round of matches.

Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt, Djed Spence and Sam Byram have all had recent injury issues and it remains to be seen who is fit enough to return to contention for Leeds United's away clash in South Yorkshire, as cited by Leeds Live.

It was hoped that the former four would return to training at some point. At the same time, former Norwich City full-back Byram was taken off in the Whites' victory over Plymouth Argyle before the international break owing to a hamstring problem.

Entering a congested period of fixtures, Leeds United will hope to keep pace with the chasing pack for promotion and could now receive a major boost involving one of their star players.

Leeds United's upcoming fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Sky Bet Championship Rotherham United (A) AESSEAL New York Stadium Sky Bet Championship Swansea City (H) Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough (H) Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Blackburn Rovers (A) Ewood Park Sky Bet Championship Sunderland (A) Stadium of Light

Carlton Palmer drops Archie Gray verdict

Speaking to Football League World, BBC pundit Palmer has delivered some exciting information he has heard out of Elland Road involving Leeds United star Archie Gray.

Recent reports have linked Gray with a big-money move to Premier League giants Liverpool. At the same time, Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be keen on the 17-year-old midfielder, as per The Daily Mail.

Palmer told the outlet in light of rumours indicating Leeds United could be set to open talks over a new contract for Gray: "Leeds United are confident that Archie Gray - the 17-year-old prodigy - will commit his future to the club, despite interest from top clubs at home and abroad.

"Leeds have slapped a whooping £30-40m price tag on the young man's head. But in a massive boost for the club in their quest to reclaim their Premier League status once again, Gray has given the club the indication that he's happy where he is, and wants to continue his footballing education at Leeds United under Daniel Farke. This is great news for the manager, the club and the supporters."

Having made 17 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24 for Leeds United, Gray looks to be a player with a massive future in the game and keeping him at Elland Road would provide a major boost for everyone connected with the club (Gray statistics - Transfermarkt).