BBC pundit Alan Hutton is convinced Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will spend £60 million on one attacking signing for manager Ange Postecoglou, if he is indeed available at that price.

Spurs targeting new attacker as Postecoglou swings axe

Many players could be leaving Spurs this summer as Postecoglou looks to rebuild his squad and swing the axe. Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele have all left already, but many more could follow them out the door.

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Djed Spence have all been named as players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer, coming after insider Paul O'Keefe claimed they're open to offers for a dozen players.

In terms of who could come in, it is widely believed that Tottenham are targeting new attackers for Postecoglou, amid uncertainty surrounding the likes of Richarlison, Solomon and Gil. One player who's been linked this week, coming after an excellent Premier League campaign, is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

The Englishman, who was rewarded with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, could also leave Selhurst Park this summer for around £60 million - which is the reported value of his release clause.

Levy tipped to spend £60m on Eze signing for Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit Hutton believes Levy will spend £60 million on signing Eze for Tottenham, if that is the true value of his clause.

“Yeah, I think so for someone who is so talented and at a good age,” Hutton told Tottenham News when asked if that is a price worth paying for Eze.

“Normally when you get a little bit older, you get a little more restricted. You need to play in a certain type of formation, you need to be this sort of player and he just doesn’t look like that sort of guy.

“He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality. He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

The 25-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since swapping QPR for the Eagles, and he could well be on the move again given the growing clamour for his services.