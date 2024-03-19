BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has heaped praise on a player who could leave for "big money" this summer, as Tottenham allegedly eye a move to sign him for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs transfer plans taking shape ahead of the summer

Spurs are currently locked in the race for fourth with Aston Villa, and their finish to the 2023/2024 season could prove pivotal as technical director Johan Lange looks to back their head coach with summer funding.

Being part of the Champions League group stage pot will provide a significant revenue stream for Tottenham, and enlargen their transfer kitty for the upcoming summer window as Postecoglou looks to strengthen in key areas.

Tottenham's manager has already admitted to wanting another centre-back this summer, and they've been linked with reinforcing pretty much every area of the squad as we slowly approach the next transfer window.

As well as a new defender, Spurs are thought to want a new wide-attacker, alongside a new marquee number nine to succeed club-record goalscorer Harry Kane (Wayne Veysey) - who departed for Bayern Munich in a multi-million-pound deal last year.

Tottenham's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

There is also the ongoing saga surrounding Tottenham and a potential move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. Despite the rivalry between both teams, Gallagher's contract situation has alerted Lilywhites chiefs to the possibility of a potential deal. According to reliable media sources like The Telegraph, Spurs are ready to make a "firm" move for Gallagher if he doesn't agree fresh terms.

The 24-year-old has been so vital to Mauricio Pochettino over the course of this campaign, but FFP issues could prompt Chelsea into selling one of their star men for real profit - considering he could leave for nothing next year as things stand.

Hutton praises Gallagher as Tottenham eye move

Now, speaking to Tottenham News, Hutton says Gallagher could leave for "big money" and praises the player amid Tottenham's interest - but also says Chelsea need to tie him down.

"They’d be silly not to [tie him down],” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“For what he’s done this season, he covers every blade of grass and he’s exactly what you need at times, just that kind of battler in midfield. He’s technically gifted as well, he’s not just a runner.

“They’re talking about big money as well, would Chelsea sell him to a rival? For example, at Spurs, he probably makes their squad and starting team even better even though it would be a fight to get into the team.

“For a player who has been a standout at Chelsea, why wouldn’t you just get it done? That being said, with their FFP situation, if you are to sell him for big money that’s all profit because he came through the youth side.

“So it really depends on that to see where his future lies.”