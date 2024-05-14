BBC Radio 5 Live pundit and former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has claimed a once-£100 million forward would prefer a move to north London with Ange Postecoglou's side this summer.

Spurs ready to back Postecoglou as new attacker targeted

Reliable media news outlets, like The Times among many others, say Spurs are ready to back Postecoglou with more major signings when the transfer window reopens.

The Lilywhites are believed to be chasing a new centre-back, midfielder and striker, according to journalist Tom Allnutt, with Postecoglou also admitting recently that the Tottenham squad is in need of a real overhaul.

They've endured a disappointing run of Premier League form since the beginning of April, despite Postecoglou recording the best-ever start made by a new manager in the division's history. They've been on the wrong end of drubbings from Liverpool and Newcastle United in that time, whilst also tasting London derby defeats in blockbuster clashes against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tottenham's last five Premier League matches Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

Spurs very nearly dropped points at home to relegated Burnley last weekend as well, with star defender Micky van de Ven's excellent solo goal sparing their blushes in the 82nd minute and gifting Postecoglou a 2-1 win.

Despite this, Tottenham could still qualify for the Champions League following Aston Villa's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool. If they manage to beat title-chasing Man City tonight, they'll go within two points of Unai Emery's side heading into the final day.

Regardless of whether they do manage to nick fourth, planning has already begun for the summer window, and striker targets have been named. Tottenham are laying the groundwork to sign a new number nine to replace Harry Kane, and they're said to be contenders for Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The England international, who scored 20 league goals last season, was even once valued at £100 million in the January window.

Hutton says Toney would prefer to join Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News this week, BBC pundit Hutton has claimed Toney would prefer to join Tottenham over rivals West Ham - who are also in the mix to sign him this summer.

“Maybe I’m a bit biased, but I think he would prefer a move to Tottenham,” Hutton said.

“I think playing in that stadium and the way that they play in this moment in time, I know it looks like Julen Lopetegui will be coming into West Ham and that could change things and Michail Antonio isn’t getting any younger so maybe they’re looking for somebody else to lead the line.

“He’d score goals for both teams, there’s no doubt about that. He’s scored a barrel load at Brentford, no disrespect to them but I think other teams will make more opportunities for him.

“I just think at this moment in time, Tottenham look like a team that is going to be chasing the top four, I’m not saying they’re definitely going to get in there, but they will be chasing and that could be a good opportunity for him.

“He could be the difference between them getting in and not getting in, in future seasons.”