Leeds United could look to strengthen in January and the 49ers Enterprises could now look to enact a cut-price deal for an exciting player at Elland Road, according to BBC pundit John Hartson.

Leeds United look ahead to Blackburn Rovers...

Last Saturday, Leeds ensured they remained seven points behind Ipswich Town in their chase for automatic promotion by defeating Middlesbrough 3-2 at Elland Road, courtesy of goals from Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe.

Winning their seventh home match in succession, the Whites look to be a credible force this term after an uncertain few months over the summer. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke commended how his side were able to handle elements of the tie against a contender for promotion, saying:

"It’s a really good side and it was important today to be brave, to press with intensity and perhaps even be a bit over-aggressive and emotional instead of being too relaxed. It's always important you're fully committed off the ball, against Boro, or you are punished and they’ve proved this, this season.

"We showed this in the first half; we created so many good situations and moments. It was a wild game in the first half and probably every football fan must have enjoyed this game. I’m a football fan as well, so I loved what we did, but as a manager I liked the second half when we calmed everything down."

Related Leeds United keen on signing "very talented" ace wanted by multiple clubs Leeds United are in the market as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his side's promotion bid...

Blackburn Rovers lay in wait on Saturday as Leeds United delve into a busy period of festive fixtures, which will go a long way to determining the level of squad surgery Farke may well carry out in January. Speaking of the mid-season window, BBC pundit Hartson has now suggested one man that the Whites should look to pursue that would add further squad depth at Elland Road.

John Hartson recommends David Turnbull to Leeds United

As cited by Leeds Live, former Wales international Hartson has recommended Celtic midfielder David Turnbull as a potential cut-price signing for Leeds United in January, with the 24-year-old facing an uncertain future at Parkhead due to his contract at the Scottish Premiership giants being set to expire in the summer of 2024.

David Turnbull in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 7 Assists 0

Hartson stated: "I like David Turnbull. I have always said it, he is a goalscoring midfield player. He adds that 10-14 goals every year for you from midfield. I can see him going to a top Championship team, like Leeds United."

Known as a cultured midfielder with an eye for goal, Scotland international Turnbull has shown incision when trusted by Brendan Rodgers this campaign, averaging around 2.1 shots and 1.4 key passes per match in the Scottish Premiership (Turnbull statistics - WhoScored).

Given his potential availability, Turnbull could be a worthwhile pick-up for Leeds who still has the potential to develop further as a player; however, it remains to be seen whether Celtic would be willing to sanction his departure in mid-season.