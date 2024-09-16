BBC reporter Shamoon Hafez has provided a significant update on Sean Dyche's future at Everton, with pressure mounting on him currently.

Dyche fighting for his job at Everton

The Merseysiders are in dire straits currently, suffering a string of dispiriting results that have left them languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table after four matches.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat away to Aston Villa was the second consecutive game in which Everton have blown a 2-0 lead, having also collapsed at home to Bournemouth before the international break, despite leading late in the day.

The fact that the Blues are yet to get a single point on the board this season understandably means that Dyche is under pressure to keep his job as manager, following 20 months in charge at Goodison Park. Opinion among the fanbase appears to be split when it comes to whether he should be sacked or not, but there is no doubt that results have to improve drastically sooner rather than later.

Recent reports prior to the defeat at Villa Park suggested that Dyche has until next month's international break to save his job, and now a new update has dropped regarding the 53-year-old's Everton future.

According to Hafez, Dyche is not yet under any threat of being sacked by Everton, despite such an awful start to the new Premier League season.

The report states that the Englishman's job is "currently safe", adding that he has "credit in the bank from his 20 months in charge, in which he steered them away from relegation".

This arguably feels like a fair compromise currently, considering the positives have outweighed the negatives during Dyche's time in charge at Goodison, steering Everton away from relegation twice.

Granted, the Blues should always be aiming far higher than that, given the size of the club throughout history, but this has been a tricky period there for any manager, amid points deductions and constant takeover issues going on.

As mentioned, some Everton fans may feel that now is the right time to make a change, while others may still think he is the right man for the job. The fact that the Blues have led 2-0 in their last couple of matches does at least suggest that things have been going right in periods, only for the team to fall apart, and it could be a case of improving confidence and belief more than anything.

The key now is for Everton to pick up a few positive results in the coming weeks, or Dyche's position will surely become untenable, with a further string of defeats having the potential to leave the Merseyside club adrift from other clubs in the table, giving them a huge amount of work to do to avoid the drop.

Dyche has enjoyed a solid managerial career, however, and will back himself to turn things around, and things may feel a lot clearer next month when the international break comes.