Over the last week, it’s looked as though Sami Omorodion would be the man to solve Chelsea’s ongoing hunt for a new centre-forward, but it appears that deal is off for now.

The Blues had agreed a £35m deal with Atlético Madrid for the Spaniard, but journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the move wouldn’t be happening despite the agreement between the two clubs.

Omorodion would’ve been an excellent addition for Enzo Maresca’s side, providing a focal point at the top of the pitch which the Blues have been desperately lacking in recent times.

However, the hunt continues for the Blues, with the West London outfit no closer to securing a deal for a new striker despite the new Premier League campaign getting underway in just three days time.

As a result, they could turn to one of their former transfer targets to try and fill the void, with the Blues potentially rivalling multiple other English sides for the services of one talent.

Chelsea could make move for £85m striker this summer

During this transfer window, numerous different strikers have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but all links have been to no avail, with Nicolas Jackson still the club’s main centre-forward.

Maresca could re-enter the race to sign Porto’s Brazilian centre forward Evanilson after previously being linked to sign the 24-year-old.

He managed to score 13 goals in the Liga Portugal last season, ending the campaign as the club’s top scorer as they finished third behind Sporting CP and Benfica.

It’s rumoured that Evanilson has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his current deal, with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both in the race, but highly unlikely to pay the aforementioned fee for his services.

He could be seen as an alternative to one player who’s also been touted with a move to West London this summer, proving to be a better fit for Maresca’s system.

Why Evanilson would be a better option than Gyokeres

Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres is another talisman who has constantly been rumoured to be on the club’s shortlist to provide the added goal threat wanted by Maresca.

He registered a total of 39 goals or assists in the same division as Evanilson, finishing the campaign as the league’s top scorer - averaging 1.2 goal contributions per appearance.

His ability to find the back of the net is undisputed given his figures from 2023/24, but the Brazilian could prove to be a better option for the system the Italian is trying to implement at Stamford Bridge during his debut season at the helm.

He won the league with Leicester City last season utilising a possession-based system, with an emphasis on every player being comfortable on the ball, with Evanilson fitting the bill perfectly, registering a 7% higher pass completion rate last season.

How Evanilson & Gyokeres compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Evanilson Gyokeres Games played 27 33 Goals + assists 16 39 Goals per shot on target 0.5 0.45 Progressive passes 2.4 1.6 Pass accuracy 79% 72% Take-on success 46% 44% Stats via FBref

The Porto talent may have scored fewer goals than Gyokeres, but he did manage a higher goal per-shot-on-target rate, showcasing he’s more clinical with his opportunities in front of goal - potentially excelling with the likes of Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto behind him.

The “complete” forward, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, likes to press out of possession, whilst also running the channels, allowing for frequent opportunities in attacking areas, whilst also teeing up Palmer to allow the Englishman to increase his own goalscoring tally.

Whilst it’s unknown if Porto are willing to negotiate a deal below his release clause, Evanilson would be an excellent addition that would certainly improve Maresca’s options.

His goalscoring ability, coupled with his talents in possession could make him a handful for defenders, with the Blues potentially picking up an underrated gem.