Barely a month into the Sunderland job post, it's fair to say Michael Beale is feeling the immense strains of managerial pressure on his shoulders.

Losing back-to-back Championship games in recent times has not helped his cause, coupled with the fact his dire Black Cats side were turned over by arch-rivals Newcastle United 3-0 in the FA Cup last month.

With comments to the media before this weekend's clash with Stoke City only adding further fuel to the fire, Beale will hope a potential January addition can get the restless Black Cats fanbase off his back and can help bring positivity and optimism back to proceedings fast.

Sunderland in for fan favourite

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, when speaking to the Sunderland Echo recently about how the transfer window has unfolded, stated that the stuttering Championship candidates are in contact regarding re-signing former loan star Amad Diallo.

However, the former Birmingham chief does add that there is no guarantee that the club will be able to sign him if Manchester United do make him available, which suggests that there is a long way to go in this particular transfer saga.

Fans at the Stadium of Light may be hoping that a deal to reunite Diallo with the Black Cats comes off, although Speakman did further elaborate that strengthening at left-back and at striker are the main priorities.

Still, Sunderland fans will dare to dream that their former Ivorian gem will return and could well be the instigator the Wearside club need to push on for promotion up to the Premier League regardless of vocal murmurs calling for Beale's head.

How Diallo would fit into the Sunderland team

Although Jack Clarke has taken over the mantle superbly since Diallo returned to Manchester United - the former Tottenham Hotspur winger singlehandedly winning games for his side with 13 goals this campaign - the exuberant 21-year-old will still have a key role to play if signed.

With Patrick Roberts still in the treatment room, the fringe Red Devils man would instantly come into the side and cause havoc down the right flank alongside Clarke.

Diallo scored over 50% of his goals last season down this channel for Sunderland, a frightening prospect again for Championship defenders to contain with Clarke equally as potent on the left.

Diallo's numbers at Sunderland last season - by position Games played Position played Goals Assists 15 Right Wing 7 3 9 Attacking Midfield 5 0 6 Centre Forward 1 0 2 Right Midfield 0 0 2 Second Striker 0 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

Moreover, if needed, Diallo could come into the side and play just behind the lone striker as an attacking midfielder.

This would be music to the ears of Sunderland fans who were worried about recent developments coming out of the Black Cats leaving the side even more dependant on Clarke's heroics, with rumours circulating that Alex Pritchard could well be exiting the building this month.

Described as being "magic" last campaign by ex-Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray - Diallo is virtually unplayable at points with second tier defenders just watching in astonishment at what he can do on the ball - a potential joyful homecoming this campaign could allow Beale to breathe a little easier in the dug-out.

But, with deadline day looming ever closer and a lack of business still agitating supporters at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland will need to be speedy with incomings with a move for the 5 foot 8 star one they must make to save their under-pressure manager's skin.

He could get the stadium rocking once again and give fans a reason to get behind the manager, with Diallo showcasing his talent in the Championship on a regular basis alongside Clarke once again to get supporters off their feet in excitement.